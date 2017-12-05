Groupe Sebbin Announces the Global Introduction of Integrity': The New Generation of Nano-textured Breast Implant

BOISSY L'AILLERIE, France, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Groupe Sebbin is proud to announce the global launch of its newest range of breast implants: Integrity.

This new generation Nano-textured implants uses the latest technology by introducing the " NanoSkinTM Concept " developed by the Technological Research Department of Groupe Sebbin:

The IntegrityTM gel

A medical grade gel specially developed for Groupe Sebbin. The specific architecture of molecular chains of the IntegrityTM gel gives its characteristic properties of cohesiveness, adhesion of the gel to the envelope, strength and unique memory shape. It offers a high tolerance to compression and a high resistance to gel fracture.

The NanoSkinTM Touch

Especially soft to the touch and minimally aggressive for the tissues, our new generation of implants have similar qualities to those of the skin: thin, natural appearance and resistance to manipulation. They are easy to introduce and capsular contracture rate is minimized.

Exclusive to Sebbin, this newest line of products is a game changer!

Diederik Van Goor, CEO of Groupe Sebbin states:

"Following the great start of the Integrity introduction on the French market, we are very pleased to offer these newest Nano-textured breast implants globally. They will be available on all markets where Sebbin is present and we expect a welcoming reception.

We are very proud of the technology developed by our team of highly skilled specialists and are eager to share it. As always, customer service is very important for me and my team and I am confident that our clients will be very satisfied with our Integrity range."

About Sebbin:

Groupe Sebbin is a global medical device company headquartered in France established for more than 30 years. It creates, develops, manufactures and markets high quality implants, expanders and other solutions for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery.

All products are manufactured with the upmost care and attention at its cutting-edge facility close to Paris. Strict quality control over 100% of their silicone implants ensures optimum safety for the patient.

PATIENTSAFETYIS THENUMBERONEPRIORITYATALL TIMES.

Groupe Sebbin uses only long-term implantable medical grade silicone registered by the FDA (Food & Drugs Administration). The application of ISO 9001 and 13485 standards ensures full compliance with the requirements of European Directive 93/42.

