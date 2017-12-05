

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG) and Rani Therapeutics, an InCube Labs company, announced a collaboration to exclusively conduct research on the use of the Rani Pill technology for the oral delivery of factor VIII (FVIII) therapy for patients with hemophilia A. Shire has also made an equity investment into Rani Therapeutics.



Rani Therapeutics has developed a new approach for the oral delivery of large molecules, including peptides, proteins, and antibodies, using the Rani Pill, a capsule that delivers an intestinal injection.



The collaboration agreement grants Shire an exclusive option to negotiate a license to develop and commercialize the technology for delivery of FVIII therapy following completion of feasibility studies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX