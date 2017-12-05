

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed two proclamations massively reducing the size of two public outdoor parks, which are national monuments, in Utah.



The orders cut down the size of Bears Ears National Monument by about 85 percent and shrink Grand Staircase-Escalante national monument to half its current size, which amounts to around two million acres. The monument lands that remain have been subdivided into multiple, isolated areas.



The move, the largest rollback of protections for public lands and waters in US history, evoked strong protest from native American tribes and environmental groups.



The Native American Rights Fund, which represents five Native American tribes, have filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the presidential order. Defenders of Wildlife and Friends of the Earth said they will follow suit.



The executive action that sharply reduces the size of two national monuments is a reversal of protections put in place by Trump's Democratic predecessors.



The Bears Ears monument, which was declared by President Barack Obama in December 2016, preserved hunting, fishing, gathering and grazing rights, and protected it from widespread looting and oil, gas and mineral development.



Unlike a national park, which requires an act of Congress, the Antiquities Act of 1906 empowers a President to designate national monuments through public proclamation.



Trump said in Salt Lake City that it is wrong that some people think the natural resources of Utah should be controlled by a small handful of very distant bureaucrats located in Washington.



He said former presidents had 'severely abused' the Antiquities Act of 1906 by declaring swathes of territory off limits to drilling, mining, grazing, road traffic and other activities.



Under Trump's direction, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke reviewed 27 terrestrial and marine monuments and recommended downsizing or reducing protections for at least ten of them.



This is the latest in a series of actions by the Trump Administration that affected the tribal communities in America. The government issued permit to the Dakota Access Pipeline, the Keystone XL pipeline, and revoked the Executive Order to protect the Bering Sea ignoring vigorous opposition from various Tribes.



Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument is a unique haven for wildlife in Utah. Spanning an area the size of Delaware, the monument protects a variety of habitats, from deserts to coniferous forests, as well as over 200 species of birds.



Bears Ears National Monument is of great conservation value to many aquatic, wildlife and plant species. Bears Ears is world-renowned for its prized elk population.



Five tribes-Hopi Tribe, Navajo Nation, Pueblo of Zuni, Ute Indian Tribe, and Ute Mountain Ute Tribe-led the effort to establish the Bears Ears National Monument, an area still used for cultural and religious purposes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX