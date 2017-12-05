

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) Tuesday announced a price increase of 2.5 to 5.0 percent for the majority of its Food Care division's products in Europe, Middle East and Africa, effective January 1, 2018. The current price hike will not be effective for Switzerland and the United Kingdom who received price increases earlier in the year.



Karl Deily, president of Sealed Air Food Care division noted that the price adjustment is the result of escalation of notable increases in the its raw materials costs including a 19 percent rise in the price of polyethylene, a 16 percent rise in nylon and a 35 percent rise in polystyrene as well as other non-materials costs such as power, labor and transportation in the range of 1-4 percent.



The price changes include an increase on all shrink bags, rollstock products, food films and vertical pouch packaging.



