Global Next-Generation Sequencing Trends Report 2017: Survey of 78 Laboratories from August to October 2017

The DNA sequencer market has undergone rapid changes in the last few years, continuing its revolutionary trends that hold the promise of bringing major changes to healthcare in the near future. Next-Generation Sequencing Trends: Kalorama Survey of Laboratories aims to identify some of the key changes taking place with both next-generation sequencing (NGS) systems in relation to their usage in labs and in relation to the sequencing of clinical samples for diagnostic or clinical research purposes.
The report includes the following survey results:
- System installations - presents the results in terms of the types of systems installed, the segments and regions where they are found, and other patterns
- Sequencer applications, clinical applications, and usage trends - presents the responses related to the labs' usage of sequencers, in terms of the applications and sample types for which they are run
- Preferences and evaluations - provides the labs' feedback with regard to which features they find important, which aspects of the systems or the process they want improved, and their evaluation of their current sequencer systems
- Future purchase plans - provides the responses related to the labs' plans to purchase sequencers in the near term, along with their views on barriers or issues affecting that
This survey of 78 laboratories was carried out from August to October of 2017. The survey effort targeted labs likely to be doing, or likely to be planning, applications of sequencing in either diagnostic or clinical research settings. Due to the increasing importance of next-generation systems in the market, the scope leans towards these types of sequencers. The mix of labs reached in the survey provides both a range of industry segments as well as groups of labs with both next-generation and capillary systems.
In terms of system installations, the survey presents results in terms of the types of systems installed by model, by region, by industry, and by lab function, including:
- Sequencer Models in Respondents' Labs
- NGS Models in Respondents' Labs, by Region by Percent of Systems (USA, Europe, ROW, Total)
- Installed Base of Next-Generation Systems, Segmented by Industry (Academia, University; Hospital, Medical Center; Independent Reference Lab; Contract Research/ Svcs; Independent Rsch/ Nonprofit; Biotech/ Diagnostics/ Vaccines; Government; Overall)
- NGS Models in Respondents' Labs, by Lab Function (% of Systems) (Research, Service provider (external), Core lab/ shared facility, Diagnostic services/ products)
- Sequencers per Lab, Average, by Lab Function (Overall; Diagnostic services/ products; Core lab/ shared facility; Service provider (external); Research)
In terms of sequencer applications and usage trends, the survey presents the responses related to the labs' usage of sequencers, in terms of the applications and sample types for which they are run. Other areas are covered such as outsourcing and future expectations.
Survey results include:
- NGS Application Volume by Sequencer Model (% of Sequencing)
- Applications Expected to Increase the Most (Resequencing/ amplicon; RNA seq, transcriptomics, gene expr.; Metagenomics; De novo sequencing & whole genome; Exome; Methylation, other epigenetics; ChIP-seq; Small RNA, micro RNA; Expect mostly remain the same)
The survey also provides segmentation of the applications expected to increase, by brand of next-generation system owned:
- Applications Expected to Increase, All Users (Resequencing/ targeted; mRNA-seq / transcriptome; de novo/ whole genome; Metagenomics; Exome; Methylation, other epigenetics; Small/ micro RNA; ChIP-seq)
- Applications Expected to Increase, Illumina Owners
- Applications Expected to Increase, Pac Bio Owners
- Applications Expected to Increase, Thermo Owners
- Applications Expected to Increase, Capillary Owners
The survey provides preferences and evaluations, giving the labs' feedback with regard to the most important criteria for sequencer purchase, including cost of system, cost per sample or run, raw accuracy, ease of use, and other factors.
Further, the survey provides this information with respect to the brand or type of sequencer system owned:
- Most Important Criteria for Purchases, Illumina Owners
- Most Important Criteria for Purchases, Pac Bio Owners
- Most Important Criteria for Purchase, Thermo Fisher Owners
- Most Important Criteria for Purchase, Capillary Owners
The survey finally provides responses related to the labs' plans to for future purchase of sequencers, including the following information:
- Time Frame for Future Purchase (0-6 months, 7-12 months, 1-2 years, Planned but uncertain time frame, No plan)
- Time Frame for Future Purchase, by Brand Owned
- Time Frame for Future Purchase by Type of Lab (Overall, Research, Service provider (ext), Core lab/ shared, Diagnostic svcs/ prod)
- Time Frame for Future Purchase, by Region (USA, Europe, ROW)
- Sequencer Models Likely to Be Considered
- Sequencer Models Likely to Be Considered, by Brand/Type Owned
- Sequencer Models Likely to Be Considered, by Industry/Segment Owned
- Sequencer Models Likely to Be Considered, by Lab Function (Research, Service provider (ext), Core lab, Diagnostics/ clinical, Overall)
Labs were mostly contacted by phone and asked to participate in a phone interview/ survey for around 10 to 15 minutes. A small fraction of the labs completed the survey on a website set up with the questions. The survey included some open-ended and some multiple-choice type questions.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Executive Summary
Scope
Methodology
Outline
2: Survey Demographics
Regional Distribution Of Respondents' Labs
Industrial Distribution Of Respondents' Labs
Laboratory Function Of Respondents' Labs
Distribution By Number Of Sequencers
Total Numbers of Systems in Labs
Numbers of 2nd- and 3rd Generation Systems
Remaining Non-NGS / Capillary Systems
Brand(s) / Types(S) Of Sequencers Owned
Average Number of a Given Sequencer in Labs
Position/ Role Of Respondents
3: System Installations
Distribution Of Sequencer Models
Next-Generation Sequencing Trends: Kalorama Survey of Laboratories
Overall Totals
Installed Base by System Owned
Distribution Of Number Of Sequencers
Installed Base By Region
Overall Brand/ Type
Next-Generation Systems
NON-NGS / CAPILLARY SYSTEMS
Installed Base By Industry Segment
Overall Brand/ Type
Brand / Type of Sequencer Systems Installed, by Industry/ Segment, 2017
Comparison to 2013
Installed Base Of Next-Generation Systems
Installed Base By Laboratory Function
Overall Brand/ Type by Laboratory Function
Brand / Type of Sequencer System Installed, by Lab Function Next-Generation Sequencing Trends: Kalorama Survey of Laboratories
Next-Generation Systems
4: Sequencer Applications, Clinical Applications, And Usage Trends
Sequencer Applications And Usage
Applications Run, Overall and by Brand/ Type
Likely Increases In Applications And Volume
Overall
Applications Expected to Increase the Most Overall
By Brand Of Next-Generation System Owned
Applications Expected To Increase, By Ngs Brand Owned (% Of Labs)
Growth in Sequencing, NGS vs Non-NGS / Capillary Systems
Next-Generation Sequencing Trends: Kalorama Survey of Laboratories
Capacity Usage Of Systems
Percentage of Systems' Capacity Used, by Brand
Outsourcing
Percentage of Sequencing Volume Outsourced
Clinical Applications
Sequencing of CLIA Regulated Patient Samples
How Labs Address Sequencing Of Regulated Patient Samples
Certification for Regulated Samples
Change in Regulated Samples vs. Non-Regulated Samples
Sequencers Used Or Planned For Patient/ Human Samples
Regulated Patient/ Human Samples
Disease/ Therapeutic Areas Where Sequencing Applied
Regulated Patient/ Human Samples
Next-Generation Sequencing Trends: Kalorama Survey of Laboratories
Non-Regulated Patient/ Human Samples
Challenges for Growth of Clinical Sequencing
5: Preferences And Evaluations
Key Criteria For Choosing Sequencers
Overall
Evaluations Of Sequencers
Illumina -Comments
Oxford Nanopore -Comments
Pacific Biosciences -Comments
Next-Generation Sequencing Trends: Kalorama Survey of Laboratories
Changes Or Improvements
Bottlenecks In Process
6: Future Purchase Plans
Time Frame Of Purchase Plans
Overall
Purchase Plan Time Frame by Region
Systems Likely To Be Considered For Purchase
Overall
Sequencer Models Likely to Be Considered
Purchase Decision Preference by Brand/ Type Owned
