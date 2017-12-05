Global Next-Generation Sequencing Trends Report 2017: Survey of 78 Laboratories from August to October 2017

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The DNA sequencer market has undergone rapid changes in the last few years, continuing its revolutionary trends that hold the promise of bringing major changes to healthcare in the near future. Next-Generation Sequencing Trends: Kalorama Survey of Laboratories aims to identify some of the key changes taking place with both next-generation sequencing (NGS) systems in relation to their usage in labs and in relation to the sequencing of clinical samples for diagnostic or clinical research purposes.

The report includes the following survey results:

System installations - presents the results in terms of the types of systems installed, the segments and regions where they are found, and other patterns

Sequencer applications, clinical applications, and usage trends - presents the responses related to the labs' usage of sequencers, in terms of the applications and sample types for which they are run

Preferences and evaluations - provides the labs' feedback with regard to which features they find important, which aspects of the systems or the process they want improved, and their evaluation of their current sequencer systems

Future purchase plans - provides the responses related to the labs' plans to purchase sequencers in the near term, along with their views on barriers or issues affecting that

This survey of 78 laboratories was carried out from August to October of 2017. The survey effort targeted labs likely to be doing, or likely to be planning, applications of sequencing in either diagnostic or clinical research settings. Due to the increasing importance of next-generation systems in the market, the scope leans towards these types of sequencers. The mix of labs reached in the survey provides both a range of industry segments as well as groups of labs with both next-generation and capillary systems.



In terms of system installations, the survey presents results in terms of the types of systems installed by model, by region, by industry, and by lab function, including:

Sequencer Models in Respondents' Labs

NGS Models in Respondents' Labs, by Region by Percent of Systems ( USA , Europe , ROW, Total)

, , ROW, Total) Installed Base of Next-Generation Systems, Segmented by Industry (Academia, University; Hospital, Medical Center; Independent Reference Lab; Contract Research/ Svcs; Independent Rsch/ Nonprofit; Biotech/ Diagnostics/ Vaccines; Government; Overall)

NGS Models in Respondents' Labs, by Lab Function (% of Systems) (Research, Service provider (external), Core lab/ shared facility, Diagnostic services/ products)

Sequencers per Lab, Average, by Lab Function (Overall; Diagnostic services/ products; Core lab/ shared facility; Service provider (external); Research)

In terms of sequencer applications and usage trends, the survey presents the responses related to the labs' usage of sequencers, in terms of the applications and sample types for which they are run. Other areas are covered such as outsourcing and future expectations.

Survey results include:

NGS Application Volume by Sequencer Model (% of Sequencing)

Applications Expected to Increase the Most (Resequencing/ amplicon; RNA seq, transcriptomics, gene expr.; Metagenomics; De novo sequencing & whole genome; Exome; Methylation, other epigenetics; ChIP-seq; Small RNA, micro RNA; Expect mostly remain the same)

The survey also provides segmentation of the applications expected to increase, by brand of next-generation system owned:

Applications Expected to Increase, All Users (Resequencing/ targeted; mRNA-seq / transcriptome; de novo/ whole genome; Metagenomics; Exome; Methylation, other epigenetics; Small/ micro RNA; ChIP-seq)

Applications Expected to Increase, Illumina Owners

Applications Expected to Increase, Pac Bio Owners

Applications Expected to Increase, Thermo Owners

Applications Expected to Increase, Capillary Owners

The survey provides preferences and evaluations, giving the labs' feedback with regard to the most important criteria for sequencer purchase, including cost of system, cost per sample or run, raw accuracy, ease of use, and other factors.

Further, the survey provides this information with respect to the brand or type of sequencer system owned:

Most Important Criteria for Purchases, Illumina Owners

Most Important Criteria for Purchases, Pac Bio Owners

Most Important Criteria for Purchase, Thermo Fisher Owners

Most Important Criteria for Purchase, Capillary Owners

The survey finally provides responses related to the labs' plans to for future purchase of sequencers, including the following information:

Time Frame for Future Purchase (0-6 months, 7-12 months, 1-2 years, Planned but uncertain time frame, No plan)

Time Frame for Future Purchase, by Brand Owned

Time Frame for Future Purchase by Type of Lab (Overall, Research, Service provider (ext), Core lab/ shared, Diagnostic svcs/ prod)

Time Frame for Future Purchase, by Region ( USA , Europe , ROW)

, , ROW) Sequencer Models Likely to Be Considered

Sequencer Models Likely to Be Considered, by Brand/Type Owned

Sequencer Models Likely to Be Considered, by Industry/Segment Owned

Sequencer Models Likely to Be Considered, by Lab Function (Research, Service provider (ext), Core lab, Diagnostics/ clinical, Overall)

Labs were mostly contacted by phone and asked to participate in a phone interview/ survey for around 10 to 15 minutes. A small fraction of the labs completed the survey on a website set up with the questions. The survey included some open-ended and some multiple-choice type questions.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary

Scope

Methodology

Outline



2: Survey Demographics

Regional Distribution Of Respondents' Labs

Industrial Distribution Of Respondents' Labs

Laboratory Function Of Respondents' Labs

Distribution By Number Of Sequencers

Total Numbers of Systems in Labs

Numbers of 2nd- and 3rd Generation Systems

Remaining Non-NGS / Capillary Systems

Brand(s) / Types(S) Of Sequencers Owned

Average Number of a Given Sequencer in Labs

Position/ Role Of Respondents



3: System Installations

Distribution Of Sequencer Models

Next-Generation Sequencing Trends: Kalorama Survey of Laboratories

Overall Totals

Installed Base by System Owned

Distribution Of Number Of Sequencers

Installed Base By Region

Overall Brand/ Type

Next-Generation Systems

NON-NGS / CAPILLARY SYSTEMS

Installed Base By Industry Segment

Overall Brand/ Type

Brand / Type of Sequencer Systems Installed, by Industry/ Segment, 2017

Comparison to 2013

Installed Base Of Next-Generation Systems

Installed Base By Laboratory Function

Overall Brand/ Type by Laboratory Function

Brand / Type of Sequencer System Installed, by Lab Function Next-Generation Sequencing Trends: Kalorama Survey of Laboratories

Next-Generation Systems



4: Sequencer Applications, Clinical Applications, And Usage Trends

Sequencer Applications And Usage

Applications Run, Overall and by Brand/ Type

Likely Increases In Applications And Volume

Overall

Applications Expected to Increase the Most Overall

By Brand Of Next-Generation System Owned

Applications Expected To Increase, By Ngs Brand Owned (% Of Labs)

Growth in Sequencing, NGS vs Non-NGS / Capillary Systems

Next-Generation Sequencing Trends: Kalorama Survey of Laboratories

Capacity Usage Of Systems

Percentage of Systems' Capacity Used, by Brand

Outsourcing

Percentage of Sequencing Volume Outsourced

Clinical Applications

Sequencing of CLIA Regulated Patient Samples

How Labs Address Sequencing Of Regulated Patient Samples

Certification for Regulated Samples

Change in Regulated Samples vs. Non-Regulated Samples

Sequencers Used Or Planned For Patient/ Human Samples

Regulated Patient/ Human Samples

Disease/ Therapeutic Areas Where Sequencing Applied

Regulated Patient/ Human Samples

Next-Generation Sequencing Trends: Kalorama Survey of Laboratories

Non-Regulated Patient/ Human Samples

Challenges for Growth of Clinical Sequencing



5: Preferences And Evaluations

Key Criteria For Choosing Sequencers

Overall

Evaluations Of Sequencers

Illumina -Comments

Oxford Nanopore -Comments

Pacific Biosciences -Comments

Next-Generation Sequencing Trends: Kalorama Survey of Laboratories

Changes Or Improvements

Bottlenecks In Process



6: Future Purchase Plans

Time Frame Of Purchase Plans

Overall

Purchase Plan Time Frame by Region

Systems Likely To Be Considered For Purchase

Overall

Sequencer Models Likely to Be Considered

Purchase Decision Preference by Brand/ Type Owned



