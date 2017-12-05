Guangzhou Hosts Fortune Global Forum

Leaders from around the world flock to Guangzhou for the highly anticipated conference onOpenness and Innovation: Shaping the Global Economy

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --This week, Guangzhou is the center of international business as it welcomes world and business leaders to the booming southern China city for the2017 Fortune Global Forumand the inauguralFortune Brainstorm TECH International.

More than 760 distinguished guests and nearly 400 prominent enterprises will convene for the highly anticipatedFortuneevent from December 6-8, including dignitaries from world-renowned foreign and domestic cities, key industry leaders, and chairmen, presidents, CEOs and leading partners from more than 120 Fortune 500 companies.

Guangzhou has also been selected as the site for first-ever Fortune Brainstorm TECH International, which builds upon the 16-year history of the Brainstorm TECH event in America and represents the first TECH brainstorm event to be held internationally. This event will conjoin pioneers in the creative economy to explore the innovation revolution in China, and how the country's innovators are transforming and fostering massive innovation.

Guangzhou is the ideal setting for these multilateral international forums as a hub of international commerce and trade that has always been open to the outside world. The capital city of Guangdong Province represents the continued strength of the Chinese economy, as well as its bright, innovation-driven future. The Pearl River Delta, including Hong Kong and Macao, with Guangzhou as the center, is the most active economic region in the world at present, and the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao has inestimable growth potential.

This month, amidst Guangzhou's diverse and buzzing economy and business-friendly landscape will be proactive discussions on the forum's integral theme: "Openness and Innovation: Shaping the Global Economy" as well as the underlying constructs of globalization and digitalization. The four forum tracks -- Innovation Revolution, The Future of Globalization, 21st-Century Leadership and Sustainable Development -- will feature some of the brightest minds and respected leaders around the world, includingTim Cook, CEO of Apple;Jack Ma, Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group;Pony Ma, Co-founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Tencent; as well as local Guangzhou dignitaries likeLi Chuyuan, Chairman of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd.,Zeng Qinghong, Chairman of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd,and more.

"Guangzhou nourishes economic growth, breeds innovation and supports the companies and peoples working and living in the region, with already more than eight million square meters of high-tech business incubators, including more than 120,000 innovative technology companies forming a powerful strength in emerging industries. The business landscape is friendly and welcoming as Guangzhou continuously enhances the convenience level for investment and trade in the region," said Guangzhou Mayor Wen Guohui.

"TheFortune Global Forum will focus on the key issues facing multinational companies at a crucial time of change in China and the global economy. With unprecedented speed, a new innovation revolution is building in the digital era.These forces are colliding to produce complex challenges for today's global business leaders. Nowhere in the world will this revolution be more profoundly felt than in China -- with its new and burgeoning middle class, accelerating urbanization, and expanding digital technologies."--Fortune Global Forum

