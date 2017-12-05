All Star Minerals Plc - Issue of Equity

5 December 2017

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

("All Star" or "the Company")

Issue of Equity

All Star is pleased to announce that it has placed 40,000,000 ordinary shares 0.01p in the Company at a price of 0.075p per share raising £30,000

Money raised will be used for general working capital purposes with the new ordinary shares ranking pari passu with existing ordinary shares. The 40,000,000 ordinary shares will be immediately admitted to trading on NEX Exchange and following the placing, the Company has ordinary shares in issue of 1,130,474,743.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

All Star Minerals Plc



Tomas Nugent,Chairman

07963-455663

NEX Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray

0207 213-0880