Solace Launches Messaging as a Service Offering for IoT and Hybrid Cloud Deployments

Making the power of Solace enterprise-class messaging accessible and simple for all developers

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Solace today announced a new managed messaging service called Solace Cloud. Solace Cloud lets developers building cloud-based applications easily tap into the power of Solace's enterprise-grade messaging without the burden of installing, maintaining and upgrading messaging software.

"With Solace Cloud, we are able to spin up message brokers with just a few clicks," said Zac Kwan, technical lead, ChatQ. "We find it so easy to use that our developers can focus on building core features instead of getting entangled setting up messaging infrastructure."

Solace Cloud is a one-stop-shop messaging service for developers who are building microservices, IoT systems, and real-time data streaming or mobile applications. With Solace Cloud, developers no longer need to use multiple messaging technologies to enable their applications to send and receive real-time information. It is also the first messaging service to natively offer hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud connectivity to provide a single real-time messaging fabric that can seamlessly tie together systems running in public clouds, private clouds and on-premises environments.

"The migration of IT systems to the cloud means companies must ensure their applications, IoT devices and microservices can share real-time information no matter where they're located," said Solace CTO Shawn McAllister. "Solace Cloud complements our on-premises and private cloud solutions to form the only solution that can meet all of an enterprise's data movement needs in the age of hybrid- and multi-cloud systems."

"As the industry moves more applications and data to the cloud, the need for a robust messaging infrastructure that can connect systems across hybrid and multi-cloud environments is clear," said Harald Kuck, SVP Core Platform, SAP SE. "SAP Enterprise Messaging already successfully leverages Solace appliances. We are looking forward to further strengthening our cooperation by utilizing additional offerings from Solace."

Solace Cloud supports the most popular standard messaging protocols including AMQP, JMS, MQTT, REST and WebSocket, and open source APIs such as Apache Qpid and Eclipse Paho. This eliminates the risk of organizations being locked in to a cloud environment or messaging product, and facilitates integration with existing systems. Solace Cloud's high performance helps ensure fast delivery even during high-volume periods, and provides unparalleled robustness so that messages always reach their destination, no matter the use case.

Solace Cloud is now available as a public beta in four Amazon Web Services regions (US East, US West, Ireland and Singapore) and will be commercially available in early 2018. The beta is free, and a free package will always be available, along with plans that meet a wide range of performance, scale and availability requirements.

To learn more about Solace Cloud or to sign up for free, please visit cloud.solace.com.

About Solace

Solace technology routes information between applications, devices and people across clouds using open APIs and protocols. Solace technology helps companies modernize legacy applications and successfully pursue analytics, big data, cloud computing and Internet of Things strategies. Leaders in a wide range of industries and around the world use Solace technology to become more agile and efficient, to improve decision making and to offer their customers innovative data-driven services. Learn more at www.solace.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with theSEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

Press contact for Solace:

Lori Niquette

SHIFT Communications

solace@shiftcomm.com

617-779-1800