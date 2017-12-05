

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) has outlined the next phase of its China expansion strategy, focused on SUVs, electric and connected vehicles, a streamlined business structure and closer connections to Chinese customers. The automaker plans to offer more than 50 new Ford and Lincoln vehicles in China by 2025.



Ford said it plans to grow its China revenue by 50 percent by 2025 versus 2017 and will focus its business expansion on three areas - even more smart, connected vehicles; closer connections to Chinese customers, and a streamlined business structure.



'China is not only the largest car market in the world, it's also at the heart of electric vehicle and SUV growth and the mobility movement. The progress we have achieved in China is just the start. We now have a chance to expand our presence in China and deliver even more for customers, our partners and society,' said Executive Chairman Bill Ford.



According to Ford, the expanded product portfolio will reflect an even stronger emphasis on SUVs - with eight all-new utilities, along with more electric vehicles.



Ford will launch at least 15 new electrified vehicles from Ford and Lincoln. And the new Zotye-Ford joint venture will deliver a separate range of affordable all-electric under a new brand, pending regulatory approvals.



By the end of 2019, 100 percent of new Ford and Lincoln-badged vehicles in China will be connected through either embedded modems or plug-in devices. Company leaders also are working on broader infrastructure opportunities to improve future mobility experiences.



In 2019, Ford will start producing five additional Ford and Lincoln models in China for Chinese customers, including a new Lincoln premium SUV, and the company's first global fully electric small SUV.



The company also is committed to launching Quick Lane, its global fast, high-quality service provider.



Further, Ford will strengthen ties with its joint venture partners Changan and Jiangling in 2018, establishing one distribution services division responsible for the marketing, sales and services associated with all Ford vehicles sold in China.



