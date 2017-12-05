Centric Software Transforms Sell-in Process

CAMPBELL, California, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New Showroom mobile app solution delivers market-right collections for wholesale and retail

From its development center in Silicon Valley, Centric Software, the leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution for fashion, retail, luxury, footwear, outdoor and consumer goods companies, is pleased to announce the availability of a new Showroom solution suite for retail sell-in and collection management. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Centric's new Showroom mobile app, along with Centric's Collection Book mobile app, digitally transform the sell-in process by preparing curated collections for B2B buyers and preparing preorders. Centric Showroom is for streamlined, paperless order taking in a showroom or market week environment. Collection Book is used for the onsite presentation of channel or buyer-specific linesheets and product catalogs. Sales staff can also take orders and view available inventory and delivery dates.

Centric's Showroom mobile app solution allows marketing, merchandising and sales professionals to present channel-specific, curated collections in a seamless, digital environment. All information is drawn from Centric PLM in real-time, reflecting the latest adds or drops to the master collection and product availability via ERP systems. Order taking can be done on the spot from personalized product catalogs.

Centric's Showroom and Collection Book apps, which work both on and offline, are designed to help brands and retailers speed the sales cycle and reduce the order error rate by making the showroom and collection presentation process real-time. Teams can present collections, create linesheets with live information and update or send orders from a shared or individual iPad.

Humberto Roa, VP of Innovation at Centric Software explains, "With the Showroom app, we are drastically reducing the amount of preparation time needed ahead of market week or a sell-in campaign. Sales teams can keep up with collection orders by drilling down by distribution channel/store, market, collection, style, color, size and more. It is the perfect complement to our Collection Book app which targets onsite collection presentations with individual buyers."

"Centric Software is the acknowledged innovator in mobile apps for PLM introducing unprecedented agility while helping capture information that lies outside of the boundaries of traditional systems," says Chris Groves, Centric CEO. "We create powerful new ways of working to enable brands and retailers to develop market-right collections and enhance end customer experience and satisfaction."

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software provides a Digital Transformation Platform for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (VIP) is a visual, fully digital collection of boards for touch-based devices like iPad, iPhone and large-scale, touch-screen televisions. Centric VIP transforms decision making and automates execution to truly collapse time to market and distance to trend. Centric's flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality, and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan's Global Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

