UC & Business Headsets Market Size Worth $1.46 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global unified communication (UC) and business headsets marketis anticipated to reach USD 1.46 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The adoption of unified communication headsets is on a rise as these headsets offer active noise cancellation feature that reduces external disturbances and improves employee productivity.

Increasing competition in the market has is driving the need for multitasking in organizations at various levels. Thus, the market is expected to witness significant growth in wireless headsets that are compatible with laptops, notebooks, PCs, and smartphones. These headsets have been largely used by executives and senior management employees.

The wireless segment dominated the market in the year 2016. Increasing adoption of softphones by various call centers is driving the demand for high-quality headsets that enable efficient communication irrespective of the employee or client location, thereby, increasing profits for organizations.

The USB-based wired PC headsets are anticipated to witness substantial growth within the office and working-class professionals. The demand for these headsets is expected to be robust in the future. In terms of volume, the wired segment demand was 2,236.1 thousand units in 2016. The demand is further expected to grow due to their low cost availability and quality sound transmission.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Unified Communication (UC) & Business Headsets Market Analysis By Type (Wired, Wireless), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/unified-communication-uc-business-headsets-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The demand for unified communication has been increasing over the years and several enterprises have deployed IP infrastructure, which supports real-time communication services

Numerous large-scale organizations have initiated implementation of unified communications conduct video conferences, webinars, training sessions, and meetings using UC technology to cut-down their traveling expenses

The unified communication technology enables integration of data by providing all previous records on a single platform, that minimizes time consumption and improves employee and customer satisfaction

The buyers are seeking a wide range of models with aesthetics, reliability and durability, and simplicity in use

The key players in the market are ClearOne, Dell Technologies, Inc., Jabra (Subsidiary of GN Store Nord A/S), Logitech, Plantronics, Inc., and Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, among others

Grand View Research has segmented the UC and Business Headsets market based on type and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units; 2014 - 2025) Wired Wireless

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa



