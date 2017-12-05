Market Impact: Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Nordic Derivatives Danish Index Derivatives



Product impact: Nasdaq Nordic Equity and Nasdaq Nordic Derivatives



What do you need to know?



Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today that OMX Copenhagen 25 (OMXC25) is the new leading index for the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange beginning Monday December 18. The C25 is a capped index of the 25 most traded shares in the Danish market with the largest free float adjusted market capitalization. The C25 will replace the C20CAP (OMXC20CAP) as Nasdaq's leading index for the Danish market when the new portfolio selection becomes active on Monday December 18.



With the switch the C25 index future will become the new leading index future.



