HALIFAX, NS--(Marketwired - December 05, 2017) - DHX Media (or the "Company") (TSX: DHX.A) (TSX: DHX.B) (NASDAQ: DHXM), a leading global children's content and brands company, has licensed more than 450 half-hours of children's content to Tencent, a leading provider of internet value-added services, such as entertainment and social media, in China. In this multi-year deal, DHX Media's new Teletubbies and Inspector Gadget series, as well as Twirlywoos, Super WHY!, Animal Mechanicals, and -- on an exclusive basis -- classic Strawberry Shortcake, are some of the popular titles that kids will be able to enjoy across mainland China on Tencent's streaming platforms.

Josh Scherba, EVP Distribution and Content at DHX Media, said: "As we continue to build on the tremendous opportunity for children's content and brands in China, leading streaming companies like Tencent are looking to DHX Media as a key supplier of quality shows that children love. We are thrilled to launch into this new relationship with Tencent, who have an incredibly robust and growing presence across the internet in China, making their highly popular streaming platforms perfect for delivering top DHX Media series like Teletubbies, Inspector Gadget, Strawberry Shortcake and others to millions of viewers."

Tencent is one of the world's largest technology companies and a dominant internet player in China. Tencent recently became the first Chinese technology firm to cross US$500 billion in market capitalization trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, joining the ranks of Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook.

To date, DHX Media has licensed more than 11,000 half-hours of content across numerous digital and linear services in China, leveraging more than 2,700 half-hours of Mandarin-dubbed content in its library.

About DHX Media Ltd.

DHX Media Ltd. (TSX: DHX.A) (TSX: DHX.B) (NASDAQ: DHXM) is a leading children's content and brands company, recognized globally for such high-profile properties as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and the acclaimed Degrassi franchise. One of the world's foremost producers of children's shows, DHX Media owns the world's largest independent library of children's content, at 13,000 half-hours. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its global consumer products program. Through its subsidiary, WildBrain, DHX Media operates one of the largest networks of children's channels on YouTube. Headquartered in Canada, DHX Media has 20 offices worldwide. Visit us at www.dhxmedia.com.

About Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users. Every day, hundreds of millions of people communicate, share experiences, consume information and seek entertainment through our integrated platforms. Tencent's diversified services include QQ, Weixin/ WeChat for communications; Qzone for social networking; QQ Game Platform for online games; QQ.com and Tencent News for information and Tencent Video for video content. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen in 1998 and went public on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2004. The company is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Index. Tencent seeks to evolve with the Internet by investing in innovation, providing a mutually beneficial environment for partners, and staying close to users. www.tencent.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to DHX Media including, without limitation, statements regarding the expansion of the reach and presence of DHX Media and its brands, in particular in China, the markets and industries in which DHX Media operates, including the market potential in China for the Company's shows, and the business strategies and operational activities of DHX Media. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include risk factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis, which also form part of the Company's annual report on Form 40-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

