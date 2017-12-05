Ethereum News Analysis
The first cryptocurrency futures contract is going live at 5:00 p.m. CT on December 10. And of course, it is for Bitcoin futures-the marquee name of cryptocurrencies.
This has hedge funds foaming at the mouth. Many have been waiting for a chance to short Bitcoin, and since futures contracts ease friction on the short side more than the long side, they finally have that option.
There are two endgames here.
The short-sellers win. BTC prices fall from their perch of $11,700. Short-sellers get rich, but not before terrifying Bitcoin investors straight out of their long positions. Some of them flee down the list of competing.
