Litecoin News UpdateBitcoin futures will begin trading on the CBOE market as of 5:00 p.m. CT on December 10. You might be wondering why this is the lead story in our Litecoin news update. Bear with me.The announcement of Bitcoin futures sent prices soaring across the industry. Ethereum and Litecoin reached all-time highs, not just Bitcoin. As such, you could expect the initiation of that futures contract to lead prices even higher.Some people argue this is ridiculous. Futures contracts aren't the same as spot prices, meaning that anyone buying Bitcoin futures isn't actually creating more demand for Bitcoin.This is technically true. However, there's a ton of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...