Implementation of cloud-based PROS Smart CPQ (Configure-Price Quote) in 15 European countries

Goal is to automate and simplify configuration, pricing and quoting processes for sales teams

Based on advanced machine learning and Artificial Intelligence, PROS Smart CPQ enables sales teams to respond faster to customers

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce, today announced an expanded relationship with the Siemens Building Technologies Division, with plans to implement PROS Smart CPQ in 15 countries in the Division's European region.

Building Technologies (BT) is a leading developer and provider of products, system solutions and services for building automation, energy efficiency and safety. BT's innovative building-technology solutions are keeping pace with on-going digitalization of all processes in buildings. This creates perfect places for the people who live and work in these buildings.

"In today's market, our customers are looking for speed and transparency when they come to us for quotes. That places increased pressure on our sales teams to respond far more quickly and with greater accuracy," said Sebastien Bey, Senior Vice President and Head of Information Technology at Siemens Building Technologies. "PROS Smart CPQ is a strategic differentiator that enables us to respond faster to customers across our markets. With the help of PROS Smart CPQ and our collaboration with PROS, we're able to provide our sales teams with a flexible quotation structure, personalized texts and predefined templates in a web-enabled user interface. With PROS Smart CPQ, sales teams can deliver high-quality, fast quote returns to meet the demands of these fast-changing markets."

PROS Smart CPQ automates and simplifies configuration, pricing and quoting processes for sales teams, empowering them to instantly create accurate, personalized solutions for each customer to deliver the most profitable and compelling offers. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, PROS dynamic pricing science provides prescriptive insights into willingness-to-pay at the individual customer level, giving sales teams the ability to offer the right product at the right price in real-time for every customer.

"The pace of change in the digital era requires companies to respond to customers across all of their channels with far greater speed and accuracy using a modern commerce strategy," said PROS Vice President, Professional Services, Sebastian Mamro. "PROS Smart CPQ leverages advanced machine learning and AI technology, enabling our customers to create personalized and frictionless buying experiences, which is today's standard for competing and winning. Siemens Building Technologies is a leading company for innovative building technology. Our customers rely on our partnership approach, which helps drive their success. We appreciate their confidence in selecting PROS for this strategic project."

