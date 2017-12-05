MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/17 -- This document corrects and replaces the press release that was sent today at 6:35 a.m. EST. The error occurred in the first paragraph, where it should have read "...payable on February 1, 2018 to the holders on record at the close of business on January 2, 2018." The complete and corrected version follows.

Laurentian Bank of Canada's Board of Directors announces an increase of the dividend on its common shares from 62 to 63 cents per common share. A regular quarterly dividend of 63 cents per share was declared and will be payable on February 1, 2018 to the holders on record at the close of business on January 2, 2018.

The above-mentioned dividend on the common shares is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

The above-mentioned common shares are Eligible Shares under the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan. Consequently, the holders of such shares may elect to reinvest their dividends in newly issued Common Shares of the Bank. Such purchases will be made at the applicable Investment Price, less a discount of 2%, and no brokerage commissions or service charges of any kind will apply.

In addition, holders may continue to make monthly optional cash payments to purchase additional Common Shares in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

For more information, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada at 1-800-564-6253. Beneficial or non-registered owners of shares must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to participate in the Plan.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the "Group" or the "Bank").

With more than 3,700 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its customers through its businesses: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank and Capital Markets. The Group - with pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the United States - is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $47 billion in balance sheet assets and $32 billion in assets under administration.

