

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) announced Actimab-MDS, a new clinical initiative focused on myelodysplastic syndrome. Actimab-MDS is the latest clinical initiative from the company's CD33-Alpha Program, which combines the CD33 targeting ability of the antibody lintuzumab with the cell killing power of the alpha-particle emitting radioisotope Actinium-225.



The planned Phase 2 trial is intended to study Actimab-MDS as a conditioning regimen for patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and p53 mutations who will undergo a bone marrow transplant. The company has studied CD33 antibody and Actinium-225 in a previously completed Phase 1 clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia.



Sandesh Seth, Actinium's CEO said, 'We believe there exists for Actinium a compelling revenue opportunity in the 2020-2021 timeframe by launching not one but possibly two therapies that can provide safer myeloablation with the potential for increasing curative outcomes from bone marrow transplant. We expect trial costs in the low single-digit millions over the life of the trial most of which would be incurred in 2019, and after the anticipated milestones from our other trials.'



