Announcement no. 9/2017



Financial Calendar 2018



Date: Event:



6 February 2018 - 26 February 2018 Silent Period



27 February 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results 2017



23 March 2018 Annual General Meeting 2018



26 March 2018 Ex-dividend day



27 March 2018 Record day



28 March 2018 Dividend payments



12 April 2018 - 2 May 2018 Silent Period



3 May 2018 First Quarter Results 2018



13 July 2017 - 2 August 2018 Silent Period



3 August 2018 Second Quarter Results 2018



11 October 2018 - 31 October 2018 Silent Period



1 November 2018 Third Quarter Results 2018



Year-end Results and Results for each Quarter will be announced at 8 am, CET.



Deadline for shareholders to submit motions and/or proposals to be discussed at the Annual General Meeting 2018 is 9 February 2018, cf. clause 7.1 of the Articles of Association of P/F BankNordik.



Further information, please contact Investor Relations at cho@banknordik.fo or (+298) 330 467.