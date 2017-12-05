Announcement no. 9/2017
Financial Calendar 2018
Date: Event:
6 February 2018 - 26 February 2018 Silent Period
27 February 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results 2017
23 March 2018 Annual General Meeting 2018
26 March 2018 Ex-dividend day
27 March 2018 Record day
28 March 2018 Dividend payments
12 April 2018 - 2 May 2018 Silent Period
3 May 2018 First Quarter Results 2018
13 July 2017 - 2 August 2018 Silent Period
3 August 2018 Second Quarter Results 2018
11 October 2018 - 31 October 2018 Silent Period
1 November 2018 Third Quarter Results 2018
Year-end Results and Results for each Quarter will be announced at 8 am, CET.
Deadline for shareholders to submit motions and/or proposals to be discussed at the Annual General Meeting 2018 is 9 February 2018, cf. clause 7.1 of the Articles of Association of P/F BankNordik.
Further information, please contact Investor Relations at cho@banknordik.fo or (+298) 330 467.
