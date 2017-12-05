Global Physical Characterization Instruments Markets Report 2017: 2016 Data, 2017 Estimates & Projections to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Physical Characterization Instruments: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for physical characterization.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Breakdowns of the global market for physical characterization in terms of methods, scattering types, spectroscopic types, microscopic types, calorimetry, chromatography types, density measurement types, and geography.

Details pertaining to market dynamics, specifically major trends and challenges affecting the market.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

The Global Market for Physical Characterization is Estimated to Reach Nearly $27.3 Billion in 2022 from Nearly $20.2 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.2%

This report is broad and covers different methods of physical characterization instruments used in laboratories. The market is segmented based on the major methods of physical characterization instruments and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for each type of physical characterization instrument, and regional market, and the estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each of the regional physical characterization instruments market; it explains the major market drivers of the global market for physical characterization instruments, current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the global market for physical characterization instruments.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes the detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for physical characterization instruments.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

Table Summary: Global Market for Physical Characterization, by Method, Through 2022

Figure Summary: Global Market for Physical Characterization, by Method, 2016-2022

3: Market and Technology Background

Methods

Types by Method

4: Global Market for Physical Characterization Instruments

Global Market for Physical Characterization, by Region

Global Market for Scattering, by Type

Global Market for Spectroscopy, by Type

Global Market for Microscopy, by Type

Global Market for Chromatography, by Type

Global Market for Density Measurement, by Type

Global Market for Scattering, by Region

Global Market for Spectroscopy, by Region

Global Market for Microscopy, by Region

Global Market for Calorimeter, by Region

Global Market for Chromatography, by Region

Global Market for Density Measurement, by Region

5: North America Market for Physical Characterization Equipment

North America Market for Physical Characterization, by Method

for Physical Characterization, by Method North America Market for Scattering, by Type

for Scattering, by Type North America Market for Spectroscopy, by Type

for Spectroscopy, by Type North America Market for Microscopy, by Type

for Microscopy, by Type North America Market for Chromatography, by Type

for Chromatography, by Type North America Market for Density Measurement, by Type

for Density Measurement, by Type North America Market for Scattering, by Country

for Scattering, by Country North America Market for Spectroscopy, by Country

for Spectroscopy, by Country North America Market for Microscopy, by Country

for Microscopy, by Country North America Market for Calorimetry, by Country

for Calorimetry, by Country North America Market for Chromatography, by Country

for Chromatography, by Country North America Market for Density Measurement, by Country

6: Patent Review

Recent Patents on Physical Characterization

7: Company Profiles

Advantest Corp.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Aimsizer

Ats Scientific Inc.

Brookhaven Instruments Corp.

Bruker Corp.

Colloidal Dynamics Llc

Costech International

Dani Instruments S.P.A

Delong America Inc.

Dispersion Technology Inc.

Falcon Analytical & Technology Llc

Fritsch Gmbh

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

Horiba

Jeol Ltd.

Leco Corp.

Leica Microsystems

Linseis

Malvern Instruments Ltd.

Meiji Techno

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Micro Measurement Laboratories Inc.

Micromeritics Instrument Corp.

Microtrac Global

Nikon Instruments

Olympus Corp.

Particle Sizing Systems

Pemtron Corp.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Phenom-World Bv

Restek Corp.

Scion Instruments

Setaram

Shimadzu Corp.

Sympatec Gmbh

TA Instruments

Tescan

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TSI Inc.

