Global Physical Characterization Instruments Markets Report 2017: 2016 Data, 2017 Estimates & Projections to 2022

The "Physical Characterization Instruments: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for physical characterization.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- Breakdowns of the global market for physical characterization in terms of methods, scattering types, spectroscopic types, microscopic types, calorimetry, chromatography types, density measurement types, and geography.
- Details pertaining to market dynamics, specifically major trends and challenges affecting the market.
- Profiles of major players in the industry.
The Global Market for Physical Characterization is Estimated to Reach Nearly $27.3 Billion in 2022 from Nearly $20.2 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.2%
This report is broad and covers different methods of physical characterization instruments used in laboratories. The market is segmented based on the major methods of physical characterization instruments and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for each type of physical characterization instrument, and regional market, and the estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each of the regional physical characterization instruments market; it explains the major market drivers of the global market for physical characterization instruments, current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the global market for physical characterization instruments.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes the detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for physical characterization instruments.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
- Table Summary: Global Market for Physical Characterization, by Method, Through 2022
- Figure Summary: Global Market for Physical Characterization, by Method, 2016-2022
3: Market and Technology Background
- Methods
- Types by Method
4: Global Market for Physical Characterization Instruments
- Global Market for Physical Characterization, by Region
- Global Market for Scattering, by Type
- Global Market for Spectroscopy, by Type
- Global Market for Microscopy, by Type
- Global Market for Chromatography, by Type
- Global Market for Density Measurement, by Type
- Global Market for Scattering, by Region
- Global Market for Spectroscopy, by Region
- Global Market for Microscopy, by Region
- Global Market for Calorimeter, by Region
- Global Market for Chromatography, by Region
- Global Market for Density Measurement, by Region
5: North America Market for Physical Characterization Equipment
- North America Market for Physical Characterization, by Method
- North America Market for Scattering, by Type
- North America Market for Spectroscopy, by Type
- North America Market for Microscopy, by Type
- North America Market for Chromatography, by Type
- North America Market for Density Measurement, by Type
- North America Market for Scattering, by Country
- North America Market for Spectroscopy, by Country
- North America Market for Microscopy, by Country
- North America Market for Calorimetry, by Country
- North America Market for Chromatography, by Country
- North America Market for Density Measurement, by Country
6: Patent Review
- Recent Patents on Physical Characterization
7: Company Profiles
- Advantest Corp.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Aimsizer
- Ats Scientific Inc.
- Brookhaven Instruments Corp.
- Bruker Corp.
- Colloidal Dynamics Llc
- Costech International
- Dani Instruments S.P.A
- Delong America Inc.
- Dispersion Technology Inc.
- Falcon Analytical & Technology Llc
- Fritsch Gmbh
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
- Horiba
- Jeol Ltd.
- Leco Corp.
- Leica Microsystems
- Linseis
- Malvern Instruments Ltd.
- Meiji Techno
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
- Micro Measurement Laboratories Inc.
- Micromeritics Instrument Corp.
- Microtrac Global
- Nikon Instruments
- Olympus Corp.
- Particle Sizing Systems
- Pemtron Corp.
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Phenom-World Bv
- Restek Corp.
- Scion Instruments
- Setaram
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Sympatec Gmbh
- TA Instruments
- Tescan
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- TSI Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7t6wvk/physical
