Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2017) - Sienna Resources (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: HRJ1) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) has entered into an exploration and option agreement to acquire the Slättberg Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project in Sweden from EMX Royalty Corporation. The project, consisting of two adjacent exploration permits comprising approximately 9,513 contiguous acres, is located 25 kilometres northwest of Falun, Sweden.

Slättberg is a historic mining camp hosting cobalt-nickel-copper rich massive sulphide mineralization that occurs within a two kilometre belt of historic nickel-copper mines. The project contains drill defined massive sulphide mineralization extending to approximately 100 metres in depth, remaining open for expansion at depth and along strike. The project is accessible year round, with nearby rail, power and 5 smelters in the Nordic region.

At least 12 historic mines are located on the property, with historic operations dating back to the late 1880s.

These historic mines are positioned along an east-west trend of massive sulphide occurrences, developed in and around a similarly oriented body of "leptite", a local term used to describe rocks commonly associated with sulfide mineralization in Bergslagen.

Sweden, with a long history of mining and host to some of Europe's largest active mines, is at the forefront of an exploration and development boom in the mining industry. The country's favorable business environment includes a low corporate income tax rate, a proactive geological survey, and broad public support for expert led resource extraction.

There are now more than 20 mega battery factories currently being planned or constructed globally, creating a massive demand for battery metals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel. With Europe rapidly moving towards electrification, Sweden has a unique position to establish large-scale battery production to support this transition with its clean and affordable energy, proximity to raw materials, and a strong industrial tradition.

Northvolt recently announced plans to build Europe's biggest electric car battery factory in its home country, Sweden. It is expected to be larger than Tesla's 'Gigafactory' in the US and LG Chem's proposed site in Poland.

Jason Gigliotti, President, stated: "We are very pleased to have the opportunity to have access to this project. We are positioning Sienna 'at the forefront of the battery metals revolution'. The infrastructure is as good as any drill target I have seen. There are paved roads within metres of planned drill targets and this prospect is accessible year round. This new cobalt-nickel-copper prospect houses 12 past mines and we are optimistic about what new mining techniques could achieve. We expect to be drilling this property early in 2018. When you couple this new project with our 'Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project' in Nevada, it is clear that Sienna is focused on the battery metals space. Management is looking forward to a very active 2018 season and we are very optimistic about the future growth of the company."

Sienna is also an early mover in the Clayton Valley, and is one of only four companies (Albemarle, Pure Energy and Cruz Cobalt) to have access to the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America. Sienna's property is completely surrounded by Pure Energy Minerals.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.siennaresources.com, contact Jason Gigliotti, President, at 604-646-6900 or email info@siennaresources.com.

