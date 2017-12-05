Global Biosimilars Market, Trends and Competitor Analysis 2006-2022 - What Will the Opportunity Be in the Next Ten Years

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Biosimilars: Global Market, Trends and Competitor Analysis" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Worldwide interest in biosimilars is gaining momentum. These close models of significant and profitable biopharmaceuticals are expected to have a dramatic market impact. Some of the biggest-selling biological drugs developed during the first phase of the biotechnology revolution in the 1980s, including human growth hormone (hGH) and insulin, have lost patent protection.
- Who's Set to Win as Biosimilars Reach Markets?
- What Companies May Face Threats?
- Are Reports of Market Effects Hype or Reality?
- What are the Best Disease Categories?
- What Will the Opportunity Be in the Next Ten Years?
This report, Biosimilars: Global Market, Trends, and Competitor Analysis, addresses these points and more. The report is a detailed analysis both of the market for biosimilars and for the market effects on pharmaceutical markets.
Biosimilar Market by Region
The global market for biosimilar products has grown, adding to the growing strategies of cost savings and improved health outcomes. Despite the benefits, both economical and to patient health, the market was initially slow to develop and has thus far only reached a fraction of its potential.
Biosimilar Market by Application
Insulin, blood products and monoclonal antibodies are expected to show the most potential for generic equivalent products. Generic versions are available in several world markets for epoetin alfa, rituximab, insulin, and other products. As we move through the forecast period, biosimilars in cancer treatment are expected to show favorable results. Although revenues for biosimilars remain small due to the regulatory restrictions in most lucrative markets, such as the United States, there are a number of products, which entered recently or will enter the market in the coming years, further expanding revenues for the biosimilar market.
The report looks at the market by application, including the following:
- Autoimmune Disease Biosimilar Market 2006-2022
- Blood Disorder Biosimilar Market 2006-2022
- Cancer Biosimilar Market 2006-2022
- Growth Hormone Deficiency Biosimilar Market 2006-2022
- Diabetes Biosimilar Market 2006-2022
Biosimilar Market by Product Type
The world market for biosimilars has historically been fueled primarily by the demand for bioequivalent versions of blood products erythropoietin and G-CSF. A focus for biosimilar production in the United States and key markets in Europe is hGH. Another area showing great promise is the monoclonal antibody segment, which includes several autoimmune and oncology products.
Biosimilars: Global Market, Trends, and Competitor Analysis breaks down the biosimilars market by product type, including the following segments:
- Biosimilar Market Value by Product Type (non-glycosylated, glycosylated and peptides/others), 2006 - 2022
- Biosimilar Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Protein Market, 2017-2022
- Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Protein Market: Biosimilar vs. Originator Market Share, 2017 vs. 2022 (%)
- Insulin Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022
- Somatropin Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022
- Filgrastim Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022
- Interferon Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022
- Biosimilar Recombinant Glycosylated Protein Market, 2017-2022
- Recombinant Glycosylated Protein Market: Biosimilar vs. Originator Market Share, 2017 vs. 2022 (%)
- Erythropoietin Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022
- Monoclonal Antibodies Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022
- Monoclonal Antibodies: Biosimilar Product Sales 2017 vs. 2022
- Follitropin Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022
- Biosimilar Recombinant Peptide and Other Product Market, 2017-2022
- Recombinant Peptide and Other Market: Biosimilar vs. Originator Market Share, 2017 vs. 2022 (%)
- Etanercept Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022
- Teriparatide Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022
Market Issues and Trends
The issues and trends surrounding the prescription biosimilar pharmaceutical market are staggering and in some cases seemingly insurmountable. But as the pharmaceutical industry has experienced in the past, the generics industry is tough, resilient and determined, managing to overcome obstacles and prevail. The report discusses many of the market issues that will need to be addressed moving forward, including:
- Interchangeability
- Patent Issues
- Pricing Issues
Competitor Analysis
Biosimilars: Global Market, Trends, and Competitor Analysis provides a complete competitor analysis for 2017, by percentage of global market share. There is a smaller group of companies engaging in the development and commercialization of biosimilar products than is normally seen in the mainstream generic industry. This is due to significant barriers to entry into the market, though current trends in biotechnology are bringing new opportunities for the biosimilars industries in the future. The companies participating in this unique market, which require a combination of biopharmaceutical knowledge and manufacturing expertise, are profiled in the report, including:
- 3SBio, Inc.
- Amega Biotech
- Amgen Biosimilars
- Apotex, Inc.
- Axxo GmbH
- Beijing Four Rings Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd.
- Biocad
- Biocon Ltd
- Biogen Inc.
- BioGenomics Ltd.
- BioPartners GmbH
- Biosidus S.A.
- Bioviz Technologies Pvt. Ltd
- BioXpress Therapeutics S.A.
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Celltrion, Inc.
- Chemo Group (Grupo Isud)
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
- DM Bio (Dong-A Pharmaceuticals)
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited
- Gedeon Richter
- Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
- Hospira, Inc.
- Inbiopro Solutions Pvt Ltd
- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co, Ltd
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Merck & Company
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Mylan N.V.
- PFEnex Inc.
- Pfizer Biosimilars Inc.
- Reliance GeneMedix Limited
- Reliance Life Sciences
- Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd
- Sandoz International GmbH
- SciGen Ltd (Bioton)
- Stada Arzneimittel AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
Market Conclusions
The report draws six main market conclusions that involve patent protection, pricing, market participants, emerging markets, evolving market strategies and education.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Overview
- Scope And Methodology
- Size And Growth Of The Market
- The World Market for Biosimilars
- Trends Affecting the Market
- Market Outlook
2. Introduction And Overview
- Biosimilars Overview
- Biopharmaceutical Industry And Approval Process
- Genetic Engineering
- Patent Approval
- Regulations For Biopharmaceuticals
- History Of The Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals Industry
- History Of The Generic Approval Process
- Regulation Of Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals
- Biopharmaceuticals
- Areas of Treatment for Biopharmaceuticals
3. Biosimilar Pharmaceuticals For Expired Biologic Patents
4. Biosimilar Pharmaceuticals For Future Expired Biologic Patents
5. Biosimilar Pharmaceutical Regional Analysis
- Biosimilar Market By Region
- Europe And Biosimilars
- Germany
- France, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom
- Russia
- United States And Biosimilars
- Rest Of World And Biosimilars
- Japan
- India
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Turkey
- Iran
- Canada
6. Issues And Trends
- Overview
- Interchangeability
- Patent Issues
- Pricing Issues
- Barriers to Entry
- Biosimilar Development
- Provider Education
- Innovator Strategies and Challenges
- Bulk Suppliers and Contract Manufacturing
- Bioequivalence Issues
- International Issues
- Reimbursement Issues
7. Market Summary
- Total Market Size And Forecast
- Biosimilar Market by Product Type
- Biosimilar Market by Application
- Competitor Analysis
8. Conclusions
9. Company Profiles
