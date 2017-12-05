Global Biosimilars Market, Trends and Competitor Analysis 2006-2022 - What Will the Opportunity Be in the Next Ten Years

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Worldwide interest in biosimilars is gaining momentum. These close models of significant and profitable biopharmaceuticals are expected to have a dramatic market impact. Some of the biggest-selling biological drugs developed during the first phase of the biotechnology revolution in the 1980s, including human growth hormone (hGH) and insulin, have lost patent protection.

Who's Set to Win as Biosimilars Reach Markets?

What Companies May Face Threats?

Are Reports of Market Effects Hype or Reality?

What are the Best Disease Categories?

What Will the Opportunity Be in the Next Ten Years?

This report, Biosimilars: Global Market, Trends, and Competitor Analysis, addresses these points and more. The report is a detailed analysis both of the market for biosimilars and for the market effects on pharmaceutical markets.



Biosimilar Market by Region



The global market for biosimilar products has grown, adding to the growing strategies of cost savings and improved health outcomes. Despite the benefits, both economical and to patient health, the market was initially slow to develop and has thus far only reached a fraction of its potential.

Biosimilar Market by Application



Insulin, blood products and monoclonal antibodies are expected to show the most potential for generic equivalent products. Generic versions are available in several world markets for epoetin alfa, rituximab, insulin, and other products. As we move through the forecast period, biosimilars in cancer treatment are expected to show favorable results. Although revenues for biosimilars remain small due to the regulatory restrictions in most lucrative markets, such as the United States, there are a number of products, which entered recently or will enter the market in the coming years, further expanding revenues for the biosimilar market.

The report looks at the market by application, including the following:

Autoimmune Disease Biosimilar Market 2006-2022

Blood Disorder Biosimilar Market 2006-2022

Cancer Biosimilar Market 2006-2022

Growth Hormone Deficiency Biosimilar Market 2006-2022

Diabetes Biosimilar Market 2006-2022

Biosimilar Market by Product Type



The world market for biosimilars has historically been fueled primarily by the demand for bioequivalent versions of blood products erythropoietin and G-CSF. A focus for biosimilar production in the United States and key markets in Europe is hGH. Another area showing great promise is the monoclonal antibody segment, which includes several autoimmune and oncology products.

Biosimilars: Global Market, Trends, and Competitor Analysis breaks down the biosimilars market by product type, including the following segments:

Biosimilar Market Value by Product Type (non-glycosylated, glycosylated and peptides/others), 2006 - 2022

Biosimilar Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Protein Market, 2017-2022

Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Protein Market: Biosimilar vs. Originator Market Share, 2017 vs. 2022 (%)

Insulin Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022

Somatropin Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022

Filgrastim Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022

Interferon Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022

Biosimilar Recombinant Glycosylated Protein Market, 2017-2022

Recombinant Glycosylated Protein Market: Biosimilar vs. Originator Market Share, 2017 vs. 2022 (%)

Erythropoietin Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022

Monoclonal Antibodies Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022

Monoclonal Antibodies: Biosimilar Product Sales 2017 vs. 2022

Follitropin Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022

Biosimilar Recombinant Peptide and Other Product Market, 2017-2022

Recombinant Peptide and Other Market: Biosimilar vs. Originator Market Share, 2017 vs. 2022 (%)

Etanercept Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022

Teriparatide Originator Products vs. Biosimilar Products 2006 - 2022

Market Issues and Trends



The issues and trends surrounding the prescription biosimilar pharmaceutical market are staggering and in some cases seemingly insurmountable. But as the pharmaceutical industry has experienced in the past, the generics industry is tough, resilient and determined, managing to overcome obstacles and prevail. The report discusses many of the market issues that will need to be addressed moving forward, including:

Interchangeability

Patent Issues

Pricing Issues

Competitor Analysis



Biosimilars: Global Market, Trends, and Competitor Analysis provides a complete competitor analysis for 2017, by percentage of global market share. There is a smaller group of companies engaging in the development and commercialization of biosimilar products than is normally seen in the mainstream generic industry. This is due to significant barriers to entry into the market, though current trends in biotechnology are bringing new opportunities for the biosimilars industries in the future. The companies participating in this unique market, which require a combination of biopharmaceutical knowledge and manufacturing expertise, are profiled in the report, including:

3SBio, Inc.

Amega Biotech

Amgen Biosimilars

Apotex, Inc.

Axxo GmbH

Beijing Four Rings Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd.

Biocad

Biocon Ltd

Biogen Inc.

BioGenomics Ltd.

BioPartners GmbH

Biosidus S.A.

Bioviz Technologies Pvt. Ltd

BioXpress Therapeutics S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Celltrion, Inc.

Chemo Group (Grupo Isud)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

DM Bio (Dong-A Pharmaceuticals)

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited

Gedeon Richter

Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals USA , Inc.

, Inc. Hospira, Inc.

Inbiopro Solutions Pvt Ltd

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co, Ltd

LG Chem Ltd.

Merck & Company

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

PFEnex Inc.

Pfizer Biosimilars Inc.

Reliance GeneMedix Limited

Reliance Life Sciences

Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd

Sandoz International GmbH

SciGen Ltd (Bioton)

Stada Arzneimittel AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Market Conclusions



The report draws six main market conclusions that involve patent protection, pricing, market participants, emerging markets, evolving market strategies and education.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Overview

Scope And Methodology

Size And Growth Of The Market

The World Market for Biosimilars

Trends Affecting the Market

Market Outlook

2. Introduction And Overview

Biosimilars Overview

Biopharmaceutical Industry And Approval Process

Genetic Engineering

Patent Approval

Regulations For Biopharmaceuticals

History Of The Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals Industry

History Of The Generic Approval Process

Regulation Of Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals

Biopharmaceuticals

Areas of Treatment for Biopharmaceuticals

3. Biosimilar Pharmaceuticals For Expired Biologic Patents

4. Biosimilar Pharmaceuticals For Future Expired Biologic Patents

5. Biosimilar Pharmaceutical Regional Analysis

Biosimilar Market By Region

Europe And Biosimilars

Germany

France , Italy , Spain and United Kingdom

, , and Russia

United States And Biosimilars

Rest Of World And Biosimilars

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Brazil

Mexico

Turkey

Iran

Canada

6. Issues And Trends

Overview

Interchangeability

Patent Issues

Pricing Issues

Barriers to Entry

Biosimilar Development

Provider Education

Innovator Strategies and Challenges

Bulk Suppliers and Contract Manufacturing

Bioequivalence Issues

International Issues

Reimbursement Issues

7. Market Summary

Total Market Size And Forecast

Biosimilar Market by Product Type

Biosimilar Market by Application

Competitor Analysis

8. Conclusions

9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5kzxkx/biosimilars





