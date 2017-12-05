Mobile Payment Platforms Integration With Surging Cryptocurrency Fueling Explosive Growth Potential for Tech Stocks

PALM BEACH, Florida, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

One of last week's most impressive milestones in the markets was bitcoin's new record high. The world's most active cryptocurrency spiked above $11,000 for the first time ever, as investors continued to bank on institutional support with the arrival of bitcoin futures due soon. The latest rally followed an announcement by the IOTA Foundation, a German non-profit firm that oversees the virtual currency that it had partnered with the likes of tech giants such as Microsoft, Samsung and Fujitsu on a blockchain-based marketplace that lets them develop technology and sell data. The appetite for innovative platforms and technologies geared towards digital currencies keeps on rising, with their total market value breaking a new record high. The digital currency market rose above $300 billion for the first time last week, according to industry website coinmerketcap.com. Active in market today includes: Social Play USA, Inc. (OTC: SPLY), Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), Glance Technologies (OTC: GLNNF) (CSE: GET), Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ), MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTC: MGTI).

Social Play USA, Inc. (OTC: SPLY), announces that significant advances in its corporate vision and mobile payment platform infrastructure. The Company, along with development and acquisition partner Spot And Pay Inc. (http://www.spotandpay.com) has integrated the first of a number of cryptocurrency payment options into the Spot&Pay mobile payment platform.

Bitcoin is the first digital currency to be added to the existing Spot&Pay payment system infrastructure and allows users an additional choice when it comes to paying for goods and services. In addition to the current method of paying by credit card or direct debit, users can scan a QR code and choose the Bitcoin payment option on the checkout screen. If Bitcoin is selected, Spot&Pay will connect to our gateway and generate the URL for the user to complete the transaction by opening their Bitcoin wallet and providing payment for the purchase. Read this and more news for Social Play USA, Inc. at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/sply.html

The Spot&Pay platform is now integrated with Bitpay, a leading Bitcoin payment gateway and digital currency wallet service and is available on both IOS and Android apps. As the digital currency market continues to grow, Spot & Pay will add other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Ripple, and Speedcoin options to its payment solutions. Additionally, Social Play is in the initial stages of planning and developing its own reward based cryptocurrency which will form the basis of a strategic User Loyalty Program.

In other industry developments and stock performance of note in the markets:

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) closed up slightly on Monday at $15.07 trading over 5.3 million shares by the market close. The company recently announced that one of its strategic portfolio holdings, goNumerical Ltd (dba "Coinsquare"), has closed a CAD $10.5 million investment at a CAD $110.5 million post-money valuation. A prominent global asset manager with over a trillion dollars under management led the round with a CAD $10 million investment. goNumerical operates Coinsquare, a leading Canadian digital currency exchange. The new valuation for Coinsquare is over 3x the valuation from Riot's investment in September, 2017. Coinsquare has reported profitable operations and has grown over 300% in several different financial metrics since Riot's investment in September. Although competitor information is not widely available, Riot believes Coinsquare is one of the largest, if not the largest, Canadian digital currency exchange.

Glance Technologies (OTCQB: GLNNF) (CSE: GET.CN) (CNQ: GET.CN) recently has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Blockimpact, a blockchain and cryptocurrency with rewards tokenization platform, from Ztudium Limited. Ztudium (http://www.ztudium.com ) was founded, and is led by Dinis Guarda, who is ranked in 4th place worldwide in blockchain and crypto by ranking.influencer.world. Under the letter of intent, Glance will acquire all of the intellectual property comprising the Blockimpact platform for a cost of US$1.1 million, of which 80% will be paid upon closing of the acquisition, with the balance of 20% paid upon completion of the integration of Blockimpact with the Glance Pay mobile payment platform. Glance has paid US$100,000 towards the purchase price.

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) the mobile payments firm, is running a trial that allows some users of its Cash platform to buy and sell bitcoin. The news, which was reported by TechCrunch - Square added the feature to Cash, a rival to Venmo, because users asked for it, the company said in a statement. The company is still trying to figure out how to make it "faster and easier" and is only offering it to a "small number" of Cash users, it said. The new feature will allow Square to compete with cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase and Gemini. Read more at: http://www.businessinsider.com/bitcoin-price-and-square-stock-up-2017-11

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) closed up on Monday at $2.29 with over 800,000 shares trading by the market close. MGT Capital Investments, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on acquiring and developing a portfolio of cybersecurity technologies and also engages in bitcoin mining operation. MGT's Bitcoin mining operations are expected to generate over $2.0 million in monthly revenue, assuming recent pricing and difficulty rates and also recently announced passing the 1000 bitcoin milestone on August 17, 2017.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated forty four hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Social Play USA, Inc.. by a non affiliated third party.MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

