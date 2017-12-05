Global Stadium Security Market: Increasing Number of Sports Events Organized Worldwide Fuels Demand for Advanced Stadium Security - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TMR pegged the overall value of the global stadium security market at US$6.94 bn in 2016. Exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 12.74%, the global market is expected to reach US$20.20 bn by the end of 2025. Based on sales channel, the market is likely to gain significantly from the channel partner segment. Regionally, Europe exhibits high demand for advanced stadium security systems on account of the large number of sporting events organized in the region. Also being home to several football clubs, the region boasts a substantial number of stadiums, which require appropriate security systems. This factor will have a positive impact on the overall market as well.

Competitive winds prevailing in theglobal stadium security marketis forecast to grow stronger as sports arenas and stadiums spike installation of high-tech security tools. Mounting threats from terrorist and extremist outfits and the pressing need of ascertaining the safety of players, athletes, staffs, support staffs, audiences, and agglomerating human settlements have compelled sports organizing committees to acknowledge the indispensability of advanced stadium security systems, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study.

In order to gain edge over competition, the companies operating in the global stadium security market are toying with diverse growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaborations and partnerships, and others. In recent case in point is GP Smart Stadium partnering with VDL, which is one of the leading providers of seating system solutions. Through this partnership, these companies aimed at successfully deploying advanced systems in Basrah International Stadium, located in Iraq. Besides this some of the most prominent players operating in the global stadium security market are Genetec Inc., AxxonSoft, Avigilon, Dallmeier, BOSCH Security Systems, CISCO Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Rapiscan Systems, NEC Corporation, and Intel Corporation

Rising Threat of Terrorist Attack Prompts Installation of Stadium Security

When major events are organized, ensuring security of stadiums and venues hosting these events is of prime importance. Sports can attract huge public gathering, which makes handling sudden outburst or misbehavior within crowd a herculean task. Also the risk of terrorist attacks has been a constant threat. Especially after Paris attack in 2015, and Manchester attach more recently in 2017, organizers have become wary of possibility of recurrence. Hence they are keen on spending heavily on advanced stadium security systems. Presently almost every big stadium around the world is equipped with state-of-art security systems, which consists of however is not limited to CCTV cameras, access control systems, fire alarms, metal detectors, intrusion alarms, and other advanced systems.

High Cost of Technology to Hinder Market Growth

Browse Press Release at

