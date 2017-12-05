Šiauliai, Lietuva" 2017-12-05 14:33 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Correction: We hereby present a corrected interim condensed financial statements for the nine months of the year 2017 (attached). Due to the technical mistake is corrected:Balance sheet: Within one year receivables - EUR 848 thousand; Account receivables - EUR 841 thousand; Statement of income: Cost of sales - EUR 4 414 thousand; Cash flow statement: Depreciation, amortization and devaluation - EUR 310 thousand.



In the 9 months of 2017 the Gubernija AB sustained unaudited losses of EUR 264 thousand. In the same period of the previous year the company sustained losses of EUR 188 thousand. The Company result is driven by declining sales marked because of the changes in the adjusted excise tax and applicable the administration fees of Deposit System.



We present the unaudited interim condensed financial statements for the nine months of the year 2017 and confirmation of the responsible persons.



This information is also available at www.gubernija.lt.





Gubernija AB General Manager Vijoleta Dunauskiene +370-41-591900



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655973