XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Appoints Bertrand Dussert as Senior Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition

Greenwich, Conn. - December 5, 2017 - XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, today announced the appointment of Bertrand Dussert as senior vice president of global talent acquisition, effective immediately. Dussert is responsible for XPO's talent recruitment organization, infrastructure and technology worldwide in support of the company's growth.

Dussert has two decades of executive experience in talent recruitment and customer management. He most recently served as vice president of human capital management transformation for Oracle, where he worked with some of the world's largest companies to implement multinational recruitment strategies. Earlier, he held senior positions for global recruitment and workforce planning with American Express and UBS Investment Bank; and served as global head of client services for Vurv Technology (now an Oracle company). He holds a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in international relations from the University of Western Ontario, Canada.

Dussert reports to Meghan Henson, chief human resources officer of XPO Logistics, who said, "Bertrand brings an exciting perspective to talent acquisition that connects the dots from technology, to recruitment, to customer service on a global scale. I look forward to working closely with Bertrand as we continue to build a world-class team at XPO."

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,444 locations and more than 91,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/)

Media Contact:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz, +1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com (mailto:erin.kurtz@xpo.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

