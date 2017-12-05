

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its trade balance report for October at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. Economists expect a deficit of USD46.2 billion for the month.



The greenback traded mixed against the other major currencies before the data. While the greenback rose against the euro and the yen, it fell against the pound. The greenback held steady against the franc.



The greenback was worth 1.1845 against the euro, 1.3429 against the pound, 0.9852 against the franc and 112.62 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.



