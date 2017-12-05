Global Base Oil Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017: Best Practise - Use of Analytical Tools for Demand and Price Forecasting

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Base Oil Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The key growth contributors for the global base oil market is the growing demand synthetic lubricants. They provide better functionality due to their high viscosity index and oxidation stability compared with other base oils manufactured by using crude oil or hydroprocessing of mineral oils. These lubricants produced help to enhance the performance of machinery by providing high thermal stability and low friction when compared to lubricants made from mineral oils.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Base Oil Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

Category driver:

High thermal stability and low friction

Category constraints

Obtaining cost-effective inventory management solutions

Procurement best practices

Use of analytical tools for demand and price forecasting



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Category at a Glance

Market Overview

Demand and Supply Snapshot

Key Market Dynamics

Supply Market Highlights

Pricing Insights

Procurement Insights

Part 2: Scope of the Report

Category Definition

Research Methodology

Part 3: Market Insights

Category Spend Analysis

Category Maturity by Regions

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Global Molasses Production Hubs

Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

Part 4: Supply Market Insights

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients/Partners

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

Part 5: Pricing Insights

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models - Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

Part 6: Procurement Insights

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Procurement Best Practices

Cost-saving Opportunities

Supplier Selection Criteria

Category Negotiation Strategies

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

Part 7: Top Five Suppliers

Exxon mobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Total

Chevron

China Petrochemical (Sinopec)



