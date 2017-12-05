Global Base Oil Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017: Best Practise - Use of Analytical Tools for Demand and Price Forecasting

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Base Oil Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The key growth contributors for the global base oil market is the growing demand synthetic lubricants. They provide better functionality due to their high viscosity index and oxidation stability compared with other base oils manufactured by using crude oil or hydroprocessing of mineral oils. These lubricants produced help to enhance the performance of machinery by providing high thermal stability and low friction when compared to lubricants made from mineral oils.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Base Oil Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
Category driver:
- High thermal stability and low friction
Category constraints
- Obtaining cost-effective inventory management solutions
Procurement best practices
- Use of analytical tools for demand and price forecasting
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Category at a Glance
- Market Overview
- Demand and Supply Snapshot
- Key Market Dynamics
- Supply Market Highlights
- Pricing Insights
- Procurement Insights
Part 2: Scope of the Report
- Category Definition
- Research Methodology
Part 3: Market Insights
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Molasses Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
Part 4: Supply Market Insights
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
Part 5: Pricing Insights
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
Part 6: Procurement Insights
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
Part 7: Top Five Suppliers
- Exxon mobil
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Total
- Chevron
- China Petrochemical (Sinopec)
