Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2017) - Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSX: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) is pleased to announce the release of a new product, the ECOhome, which will focus on the lucrative residential air conditioning market.

Smartcool's proprietary control algorithm technology has delivered proven energy efficiencies and savings to some of the world's best known brands over many years including:

McDonalds, Burger King, Dell Computers, Tesco, General Electric, Hilton, Radisson, Mercedes Benz, Jaguar Motorcars, United Utilities, Telefonica, Emcor, and SSE

Ted Konyi, Smartcool CEO said: "The Company has built a pedigree of delivering meaningful energy savings at over 30,000 installations around the world, in some of the most challenging environmental conditions, to large commercial and industrial clients. We now feel the time is right to continue to expand our mission of bringing energy savings, environmental responsibility and carbon emission reductions to our planet by entering the largest and most exciting sector - the residential market."

Mr. Konyi continued, "The residential market in the U.S. alone is massive, with about 100 million residences with A/C and heat pump systems."

Don Iannucci has been appointed VP Business Development - Residential, and will lead the division that will introduce our new ECOhome product to the residential market.

Mr. Iannucci's career encompasses being a founder and senior executive of companies involved in data mining and information management software, telephony, Internet, cable, on- demand television, investment banking, and the consolidation of companies involved in providing heavy civil construction and oilfield services. Don's marketing experience includes his co-founding of Novus Communications which built a fibre optic network of over 40,000 route miles - providing carrier transport, video and high-speed Internet services and marketing those services to business and residential customers.

Don was central to the company's marketing and acquisition activities and to several rounds of private equity and debt financing. Don has worked for some of the largest marketing and communications companies in Canada (Baker Lovick/BBDO, Cossette & BCP) where he was responsible for overseeing the development of strategic marketing campaigns for some of Canada's largest advertisers and marketers.

Don said, "This is a marketing guy's dream - the time has never been better to market a product like the ECOhome. With electricity costs on the rise, green initiatives on everyone's minds, and ever warming temperatures, the residential homeowner will welcome the ability to save up to 40% on their air conditioning costs."

Don continues, "I expect our campaigns - initially targeting homeowners in the Sunbelt States such as Florida, Texas, California, Nevada, Arizona, etc., (approximately 37 million homes with A/C) to be very well received. We plan to focus on the residential market with a direct-to-consumer approach using digital and television media to target our message of significantly saving money and reducing carbon emissions."

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOhome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%, giving customers a return on investment in as little as 12 months.

Forward-looking statements: Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Forward looking statements in this release include those concerning the size and timing of the Offering and the proposed use of proceeds. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

