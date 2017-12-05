

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) announced the signing of an agreement to acquire TSheets, a platform that small and medium businesses use to automate time tracking and scheduling for them and their workers. TSheets has over 35,000 customers with over 500,000 workers managed through their platform. The transaction is valued at approximately $340 million of cash and other consideration.



The company said, already integrated with Intuit's small business offering, TSheets is a long-standing key partner and has one of the most popular apps on Intuit's open platform with over 8,000 5-star reviews online.



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, and has no material impact on Intuit's earnings guidance for second quarter and fiscal 2018.



