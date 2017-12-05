JERSEY CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/17 --CENX, a global leader in next generation service assurance software, was named as one of The Silicon Review's "2017 Top 50 Fastest Growing Tech Companies" in recognition of its tremendous year over year growth and namesake transformational network data and visualization solution.

CENX was selected as a "Top 50" company because of its ability to evolve with the market and offer scalable solutions that address the pain points of its customer base. CENX also met aggressive revenue growth criteria that is considered by judges during the shortlist process. The honor comes on the heels of a major customer win earlier this year, CENX announced the addition of Tier 1 customer, Verizon, which selected CENX to provide the tools to deliver a unified view of the state of physical and virtual components across multiple systems and data centers. In addition CENX has earned several prestigious industry award wins, which include the MEF 2017 award for "Third Network Technology Solutions - Service Assurance" and the Leading Lights award for "Outstanding Digital Enablement."

"We are pleased to be named one of the fastest growing tech companies at such an exciting time for the industry, which is poised for astronomical expansion in the coming years with the global SDN and NFV market value expected to grow by 70 percent by 2022," said Edward Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer at CENX. "Our software provides the type of comprehensive, real-time monitoring that is needed for Tier 1 service providers to accurately understand the data flowing through their networks. We feel that the forecasted industry upswing coupled with CENX delivering its innovative platform right when the world's biggest carriers need it most, positions us for unprecedented growth and allows us to continue our momentum in delivering high value, hyper-scale solutions that bring our customers' network into full visibility and control."

The latest version of the software, CENX 7, breaks down the barriers between virtual and hybrid network infrastructure and delivers guaranteed service quality through the enablement of closed-loop assurance automation. With CENX 7, service providers rapidly deliver and cost-effectively manage complex services over physical, virtual and hybrid networks.

For information on the latest iteration of CENX's award-winning namesake product, CENX 7, please visit http://cenx.com/solution/cenx7/.

About CENX

CENX fundamentally changes the way service providers view their networks. A leading provider of network and service operations software solutions, CENX ingests all of an operator's network data, across multiple domains and physical and virtual infrastructure. Harnessing the power of big data analytics, CENX visualizes network and service topology, inventory, fault, and performance in a single pane, in real time. CENX enables the world's largest and most innovative service providers to scale their operations as the network scales. www.cenx.com

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3183816



For media inquiries, please contact:



Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1.866.6953629

Email Contact



