IPC CEO Neil Barua Wins 2017 American Financial Technology 'Best Third-Party Technology Vendor CEO' Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, today announced that its CEO Neil Barua has won the 2017 American Financial Technology Awards (AFTAs) "Best Third-Party Technology Vendor CIO or CEO" honor, which recognizes a CIO or CEO that has been particularly innovative and instrumental in heading up their firm's technology and services developed specifically for capital markets. Hosted by Waters magazine and WatersTechnology.com, the AFTAs recognize excellence in the deployment and management of financial technology within the asset management and investment banking communities.

"I am extremely honored to be selected as the Best Third-Party Technology Vendor CEO by WatersTechnology," said Neil Barua, chief executive officer at IPC. "This recognition celebrates my entire IPC team's dedication in bringing to market the most compelling solutions and services that today's financial markets participants need to reap significant business benefits while complying with global regulatory requirements."

"Staying close to customers while continuing to innovate and evolve in one of the fastest moving, most regulated and demanding industries can be a daunting challenge for a company like IPC," said Victor Anderson, editor-in-chief of Waters magazine and WatersTechnology. "This award is a testament to Neil Barua's leadership and his success in transforming IPC's product and services portfolio into a cloud-based model of compliant, unified communications solutions, illustrated by the firm's Unigy 360 offering."

Barua and his team have driven the development of IPC's Unigy 360, a game-changing software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution performance engineered to deliver innovation, economics and powerful new capabilities for global financial market participants. For small-to-medium buy-side firms that need reliable, secure and "anytime, anywhere, any device" access to counterparties, liquidity, and trade lifecycle services, Unigy 360 brings them into one of the world's largest, most diverse financial ecosystems of buy-side firms, sell-side firms,inter-dealer brokers, listed and OTC liquidity venues, trade lifecycle service providers, market data vendors and clearing/settlement firms. All regulated users in a firm including traders, researchers, portfolio managers, risk managers, compliance professionals, technologists, settlement personnel and operations staff can leverage Unigy 360 for mission-critical external communications and internal workflows.

This is the first time IPC has received this award. Prior recipients include Bob Greifeld at Nasdaq and Edwin Marcial at Intercontinental Exchange.

About Waters

Each month, Waters reports and analyzes the practical implementation of financial technology in the wholesale banking and securities industries. Since its launch in 1993, financial IT professionals worldwide have relied on the magazine for its focused, in-depth coverage of financial market data and technology as well as the human issues of talent management, staff retention and compensation within the financial services community. With more than 10,000 subscribers, Waters readers enjoy the insights of CIOs and CTOs from the global capital markets. Waters is published by Incisive Media Plc. For more information, please visit www.watersonline.com and www.incisivemedia.com.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader that powers financial markets globally. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With customers first and always, we collaborate with each to understand their individual needs to help make them secure, productive and compliant within our connected community. Through service excellence, long-developed expertise and a focus on innovation and community, we provide agile and efficient ways for our customers to accelerate their ability to adapt to the ever-changing requirements for advanced networks, compliance and collaboration with all counterparties across the financial markets.www.ipc.com

