United States Barrier Packaging Plastics Markets Report 2017: Data Estimates for 2017 and Projections to 2022

The "Plastics for Barrier Packaging" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The U.S. Packaging Barrier Resin Market Should Reach 9.4 Billion Pounds in 2017 and 10.6 Billion Pounds in 2022, with a CAGR of 2.5%

Report Includes

20 data tables and 15 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for plastics used in barrier packaging

Analyses of global market trends, with data estimates for 2017 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Information on barrier polymers and their applications, their technology, competing barrier materials, and future trends

Analysis of the market's drivers and opportunities

In-depth analysis of the market's restrictions, specifically including susceptibility to contamination or degradation, disposability and recyclability issues, challenges compared to competing materials, and costs

Profiles of major players in the industry

This study provides in-depth coverage of many of the most important technological, economic, political, and environmental considerations in the U.S. barrier packaging polymer industry. It is primarily a study of U.S. markets. However, because of the increasingly global nature of polymer and packaging chemistry, it touches on some noteworthy international activities, primarily those having an impact on the U.S. market, such as imports/exports and foreign firms operating in this country.



We analyze and forecast market estimates for barrier packaging plastic resins in volume and pounds. Our base market estimate year is 2017, and we forecast market growth for a five-year period to 2022. All market estimates are rounded to the nearest million pounds and all growth rates are compounded and signified as compound annual growth rates or CAGRs. Because of this rounding, some growth rates may not agree exactly with figures in the market tables; this is especially so with small volumes and their differences. All market volumes are at the manufacturer or producer level.



This report is segmented into nine chapters and an appendix, of which this Introduction is the first.



The Summary, Chapter 2, encapsulates our findings and conclusions, and includes a Summary Table, which summarizes the major barrier packaging resins. It is the place where busy executives can find key elements of the study in summary format.



An Overview follows in Chapter 3, starting with an introduction to the petrochemical industry, the source of all these barrier packaging polymers. Then we discuss the plastic resin industries and focus on barrier packaging. We conclude with a discussion of barrier packaging materials and structures, with emphasis on plastic barrier resins. Our intent is to introduce readers to the field of polymers, barrier packaging, and barrier packaging resins.



Next is Chapter 4, the first of two devoted to market analysis. Here, we discuss, estimate, and forecast markets for barrier packaging plastics by major resin type or class. This discussion includes some major commodity resins, such as polyolefins, that find use as structural packaging resins. However, since these are not primarily barrier resins, and thus outside our scope, we do not attempt to estimate their wide and diffuse markets. We start this chapter with an overall market estimate and forecast for the major types of barrier packaging resins for base year 2017 and forecast to 2022. Then in each subsequent section, we describe individual barrier resin types in more detail, discuss their important applications in barrier packaging, and estimate and forecast their markets in more detail. The types of barrier resins that are coverd and forecast include EVOH, PCTFE fluoropolymer, polyamides (nylons), thermoplastic polyesters, (primarily PET), PVdC, other newer and smaller volume barrier resins like cyclic olefin copolymers (COCs) and liquid crystal polymers (LCPs), tie-layer resins, and vapor-permeable films.



Our discussion and market analysis of vapor-permeable barrier resins and systems is included as an interesting sidelight to barrier resin chemistry, since the very term vapor-permeable barrier sounds like an oxymoron. These structures are designed for selective permeation, meaning some gases should pass through the structure but others should not. These markets are growing and very fluid and are more difficult to estimate, giving much rougher market estimates. We include them for interest.



In Chapter 5, we discuss and forecast markets by barrier resin applications. We have placed applications into three specific major groups: food (by far the largest segment), chemical and industrial products, and healthcare products packaging.



Chapter 6 is devoted to technology, starting with some basic plastic resin chemistry, manufacture, and properties of plastics used in barrier packaging. Next, we go to polymerization technology. We then cover other essential aspects of polymer technology including fabrication of rigid and flexible structures, polymer orientation, barrier technology, some competing barrier materials, food processing and packaging and additional new developments in barrier packaging. One of the most important more recent developments has been work on ways to increase the barrier properties of PET, primarily the attempt to develop a really good PET-based barrier plastic beer bottle.



Chapter 7 covers the barrier-packaging resin industry structure, with emphasis on major domestic producers and suppliers, horizontal and vertical integration, market and product entry and differentiation factors, and other topics. Compounders, converters, and molders are crucial links in the plastics production chain. We briefly discuss and analyze some international aspects of the barrier resin business including its global nature, major foreign-owned supplier companies which operate in the U.S., and imports and exports.



Next is Chapter 8, devoted to some environmental, regulatory, and public policy issues that affect barrier plastic packaging. These include waste disposal and recycling, federal laws and regulations, and the all-important public perceptions of plastics and plastic packaging.



Our last narrative chapter, Chapter 9, consists of profiles of many supplier companies that BCC Research considers to be among the most important or best representatives of this business.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope and Format

Oxygen and Water Vapor Barrier Resins

Methodology and Information Sources

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

U.S. Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

U.S. Plastic Resin Industry

Barrier Packaging

Materials and Structures

4: Packaging Markets by Barrier Resin Type

Overall Market Estimate and Forecast

Regenerated Cellulose (Cellophane)

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Copolymers

Fluoropolymers-PCTFE

Nitrile Polymers (Polyacrylonitrile and Copolymers)

Polyamide (Nylon) Resins

Polyolefins

Thermoplastic Polyesters

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVdC) and Copolymers

Other Barrier Materials and Systems

Structural Resins

Vapor Permeable Resins

5: Packaging Markets by Barrier Resin Applications

Overall Market Estimate and Forecast

Food Packaging

Chemical/Industrial Product Packaging

Healthcare Packaging

6: Market Breakdown by Technology

Plastic Resin Chemistry, Manufacture and Properties

Commodity Resins

Newer Polymerization Technologies

Polymer Fabrication Technology

Polymer and Film Orientation

Barrier Technology

Nonpolymeric Barrier Surface Films and Coatings

Multilayer Lamination and Coextrusion

Food Processing Methods

Food Packaging

Developments in Barrier Packaging

7: Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis

Trends in U.S. Barrier Plastic Resins Industry

Barrier Plastic Resin and Packaging Suppliers

Product Differentiation and Substitution

Market Entry Factors

Compounders/Converters/Molders and Distributors

Marketing

International Aspects

8: Environmental Regulatory and Public Policy Issues

Environmental Considerations

Federal Laws and Regulatory Processes

Public Perceptions

9: Company Profiles

Introduction

Supplier Companies

10: Appendix: Glossary of Important Terms, Abbreviations, and Acronyms

