Anaplan raises $60 million to drive continued global growth

New funding to accelerate sales, product development to meet demand for connected planning platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Anaplan, a leading platform provider driving a new age of connected planning, today announced a $60 million Series F funding round. Premji Invest led the round along with Salesforce Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, and other existing investors.1 This latest round brings the total capital raised by Anaplan to$300million; the current round now values the company at $1.4 billion.

Anaplan, which was recently included on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500' list of fastest-growing companies in North America, plans to use the funds to scale the sales and customer success organizations, including partner enablement activities, to meet the growing worldwide demand for the Anaplan connected planning platform. This includes expanding internationally, focusing on key lines of business, and growing the development team to accelerate product evolution and innovation.

"Companies around the world are using Anaplan to connect data, people, and plans," said Sandesh Patnam, Partner, Premji Invest. "We're excited to lead another investment round because we've seen how the Anaplan platform facilitates better decision-making across organizations."

"As we continue to scale, we are excited to have this additional support from our investors," said Frank Calderoni, President and CEO of Anaplan. "This funding is going to help accelerate our ability to explore new opportunities, grow our partner and customer community, and develop new technologies that will continue to build upon our world-class connected planning platform."

Over the past year, Anaplan was recognized as a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management2and the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management3. The company also announced strong momentum across multiple lines of business and expanded its footprint globally to accommodate growth.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Anaplan

Anaplanis driving a new age of connected planning. Large and fast-growing organizations use Anaplan's cloud platform in every business function to make better-informed plans and decisions and drive faster, more effective planning processes. Anaplan also provides support, training, and planning transformation advisory services. Anaplan is a privately held company based in San Francisco with 18 offices and over 150 expert partners worldwide. To learn more, visitanaplan.com.

1Other existing investors participating in Anaplan's Series F round include Baillie Gifford, Granite Ventures, Industry Ventures, and Meritech Capital.

2Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management, Melissa A. Hilbert, Tad Travis, 28 March 2017

3Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management, Christopher Iervolino, John Van Decker, 29 June 2017.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/482892/Anaplan_Logo.jpg