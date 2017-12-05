NetAcuity Pulse Helps Reliably Deliver Video Ads Most Relevant to Viewers' Interest

Digital Element, the global geolocation data and services provider, today announced that DynAdmic, a digital video advertising firm, has selected its global, mobile-derived geolocation dataset to use within its contextual targeting solution, helping to deliver more efficient and effective campaigns throughout Latin America.

Headquartered in France with operations in Brazil, the United States, Canada, Mexico and Germany, DynAdmic has emerged as a leading innovator in the digital video advertising space with its contextual targeting solution powered by audio recognition technology that identifies viewers' real-time interests, allowing the delivery of ads at the moment their interest level is the highest. Some of the world's largest brands, including BMW, Red Bull, Kellogg's, McDonalds and American Express, depend on DynAdmic to deliver high-performing video advertising campaigns in the safest environments.

"Recognized brands began pulling their spending from Google in the spring as a result of their ads appearing next to objectionable content on YouTube and other websites it monetizes," said Stéphane Bonjean, CEO and co-founder of DynAdmic. "Through DynAdmic's unique set of tools, we've been able to step in to ensure that brands have a safer environment for their advertisements."

DynAdmic will integrate Digital Element's NetAcuity PulseTM, the industry's first mobile-derived IP targeting solution that identifies geographic location down to a postal code level, to effectively target video ads, identify fraudulent ad traffic, and ensure brand safety. Additionally, the company will also employ Digital Element's mobile carrier and Internet Service Provider (ISP) databases to help add even more viewer context to its targeting solution?without invading consumers' privacy.

"It's all about relevancy," said Bruno Champion, CTO and co-founder of DynAdmic. "We use data to identify consumers in order to match them with the right video ad when it will be most relevant to them. That's why it's imperative for DynAdmic to use the most accurate and reliable global geolocation available."

According to Champion, Digital Element's solution was selected based on the large quantity of IPs referenced; the precision of the geolocation data; and the low discrepancies when employed with other technologies as well as the simple and efficient implementation process.

"Viewing habits are changing?not only in Latin America but also around the world?as more consumers watch videos on their mobile devices," said Jorgelina Striedinger, Vice President, Latin America, at Digital Element. "Innovative ad-serving companies, such as DynAdmic, are continually relying on new data insights to fine tune their targeting capabilities and improve the viewability on all screens, as well as increase the complete and click rates for their clients' digital video advertisements."

About Digital Element

Since 1999, Digital Element has been providing global geolocation data and services that bring anytime, anywhere relevance and context to online initiatives-from desktops to mobile devices. The company's patented technology has been certified and accredited to deliver real-time access to accurate and reliable location intelligence without invading Internet users' privacy. For nearly two decades, many of the world's largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element's technology to target advertising, localize content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent fraud. Visit http://www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DigitalElement then like us on Facebook. Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy Inc.

About DynAdmic

DynAdmic is a leading digital video advertising marketplace using an exclusive targeting concept powered by its audio recognition technology to identify and target a viewer's real-time interest, serving them a brand's ad the moment their interest level is highest. DynAdmic uses its never-before-seen contextual targeting solution to sell brand safe, highly focused campaigns to the world's largest brands and agencies. For more information, visit www.dynadmic.com.

