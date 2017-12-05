Mindtree Launches U.S. Network Operations Center

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

24x7 center brings successful Infrastructure Management Services model closer to North American clients

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has opened its first North America-based network operations center (NOC) in Scottsdale, Arizona, to support its growing Infrastructure Management Services business. Based on the successful model of the company's Chennai and Bangalore NOCs, Mindtree can provide a broader range of options for clients seeking best-in-class support of IT applications and infrastructure.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140416/681203 )



The facility accommodates as many as 30 employees per shift across three shifts, to give 24x7 coverage. The center is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to display real-time details on incidents, network performance, and other critical parameters.

The Scottsdale NOC will provide infrastructure and application operations support to clients spanning service desk, level 1, level 2 and level 3 remote monitoring and management services. Key clients from the banking, financial services and insurance sectors have already committed to engaging with the Scottsdale NOC.

This new facility also allows Mindtree to meet specific compliance requirements where monitoring must be done within the U.S. and by U.S. citizens when security clearance is required.

"This state-of-the-art facility brings us even closer to our strategic clients. With this NOC, we're further extending our follow-the-sun model, where support is seamlessly transferred between offices in different time zones for maximum responsiveness," said Paul Gottsegen, CMO and Americas Region Head of Mindtree. "Additionally, it gives us level 3 support capability within the U.S. and an onshore site reliability engineering presence."

Mindtree continues to build up its local client servicing capabilities and onshore preparedness in the U.S. through strategic investments such as the launch of the company's first international Digital Pumpkin innovation hub in New Jersey, which opened in September. The opening of the NOC in Scottsdale aligns with Mindtree's recent initiatives geared towards stronger collaboration and co-innovation with clients in the U.S. market. These investments are positioned to support technology transformation across both 'run-the-business' and 'grow-the-business' initiatives.

For more information about Mindtree's Infrastructure Management Services, please visit the Mindtree website.



About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition. 'Born digital', Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. At the same time, our deep expertise in infrastructure and applications management helps optimize your IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to differentiate your company, reinvent business functions or accelerate revenue growth, we can get you there. Visit http://www.mindtree.com to learn more.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.