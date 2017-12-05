Biologics Market Trends and Forecasts to 2027

LONDON, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Evaluation of Therapeutic Segments Including Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Fusion Proteins, Interferons and Gene Therapies; Prediction of Leading National Markets (US, Japan, EU5 and BRIC); Investigation of Top Products Including Humira, Remicade, Lantus and Enbrel; and Assessment of R&D Including Sirukumab and NurOwn

Do you need definitive Biologics market data?

• Succinct Biologics market analysis?

• Technological insight?

• Actionable business recommendations?

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

Biologics form a vital part of the treatment portfolio for many serious chronic disorders, including cancer, diabetes, hepatitis and autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. This highly lucrative market is set to experience revenue growth to 2027, but will have to adapt to many new challenges along the way. Those challenges include patent expiries on many leading biological drugs, the emergence of biosimilars and cost-restricting measures in the face of limited national healthcare budgets.

Report highlights

• 155 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs across 300 pages

• Analysis of key Biologics in the Market

• Lantus

• NovoLog/NovoRapid

• Humalog

• Avonex

• Rebif

• Humira

• Remicade

• Tysabri

• Herceptin

• Kadcyla

• Perjeta

• Enbrel

• Eylea

• OsteoCel Plus

• Trinity Evolution and Trinity Elite

• Apligraf

• Dermagraft

• IMLYGIC

• Global Biologics market outlook and analysis from to 2027

• Global Biologics submarket forecasts and analysis from to 2027

• Protein therapeutics, with sub-forecasting for insulin, other recombinant hormones, plasma and recombinant coagulating factors, interferons, enzyme replacement and other agents

• Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)

• Fusion proteins

• Regenerative medicine, with sub-forecasting for stem cell treatment, tissue engineering and gene therapy

• Vaccines

• Regional Biologics market forecasts to 2027

• US forecast to 2027

• EU5 forecast to 2027

• Germany forecast to 2027

• UK forecast to 2027

• France forecast to 2027

• Italy forecast to 2027

• Spain forecast to 2027

• Japan forecast to 2027

• BRIC forecast to 2027

• Brazil forecast to 2027

• Russia forecast to 2027

• India forecast to 2027

• China forecast to 2027

Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the Pharmaceutical industry with regards to Biologics?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Target audience

• Leading Pharmaceutical companies

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Banks

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com (+44-(0)-20-7336-6100) or refer to our website:

https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2067/Biologics-Market-Trends-and-Forecasts-to-2027

Companies Mentioned in the Report

3SBio

AbbVie

Acceleron Pharma

Accord Healthcare

Aché

Actavis

Advanced BioHealing

Advantagene

Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)

Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Allergan

Alteogen

Amega Biotech

Amgen

AnGes

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Apceth

Apotex

Aryogen

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Avita Medical

Baxalta

Baxter

Bayer

Beijing Four Rings

Beijing SL Pharmaceutical

Benda Pharmaceuticals

Biocad

BioCardia

Biocon

Biodel

Biogen

Bionovis

Biosidus

Biotest

Bioton

BioXpress Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cambridge Antibody Technology

CCL Pharmaceuticals

Celgene Corporation

Celltrion

CEL-SCI

Centocor Ortho Biotech

Chugai

CinnaGen

ClinImmune Labs

CSL Behring

CT Arzneimittel

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc

Dako

Dendreon

Dong-A

Dong-A Pharmaceutical

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Eli Lilly

EMA

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

EMS

Epirus

FDA

FibroGen

FierceBiotech

Finox Biotech

Fuji Pharma

Galencia

Gan & Lee

Genentech

GenSci

Gilead Sciences

GSK

Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering Co.

Hanwha Chemical

Hexal

Hindustan Antibiotic

Histogenics

Hospira

Human Genome Sciences

Human Stem Cells Institute

Hypermarcas

Immunex Corporation

Innovare R&D

Intas Biopharmaceuticals

Ipsen

Janssen

JingYuan Bio

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Laboratorios Delta

LG Life Sciences

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers

Medice

MEDICE Arzneimittel Pütter

MEDIPOST

Medtronic

Merck & Co.

Merck KGaA

Merz Pharma

Mitsubishi Tanabe

Mochida Pharmaceutical

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF)

Mylan

Nippion Kayaku

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

NuVasive

Oanda

Organogenes

OrLife Bio

Orthofix

Orygen

Pfizer

Pharmicell

Pharmstandard

Probiomed

Proteon Therapeutics

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Ranbaxy

Ratiopharm

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regenerys

Reliance Life Sciences

Rentschler Biotechnologie.

Roche

Samsung Bioepis

Sandoz

Sanofi

Saudi Food and Drug Authority

Schering-Plough

SciGen

Shandong Kexing Pharma

Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical

Shanghai Fosun

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Shantha Biotechnics

Shire

Sicor Biotech

Smith and Nephew

Spark Therapeutics

Stada

Stragen Pharma

Stratatech Corporation

Swiss Re

Teva

Tianjin Hualida Biotechnology

TiGenix

Tonghua Dongbao

UCB

União Química

UniQure

United Therapeutics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vital Therapies Inc.

Wall Street Journal

Wockhardt

Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories

Xiamen Amoytop Biotech

Zenotech

Zydus Biovation

Zydus Cadila

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com