Increasing the role of solar PV in its energy mix from 6 GW to almost 17 GW is one of IRENA's key recommendations for Thailand. Noting that RE national targets could be comfortably surpassed by a quarter to reach more than 37% by 2036, its report finds more ambitious deployment could save over US$9 billion annually, proving to be a major turning point for the entire economy.With more than half of its energy demand covered by imported fuels, coupled with its rapidly depleting oil and gas reserves, Thailand's energy security appears to lie in the hands of renewables. According to a new report published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Ministry of Energy of Thailand, the share of renewables in the country's energy mix could reach 37%, surpassing its renewable energy (RE) target of 30% of total final energy consumption by 2036, as laid out in the Alternative Energy Development Plan (AEDP) 2015.Increasing the share of RE would improve energy security and reduce the cost of Thailand's energy system by $1.2 billion annually ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...