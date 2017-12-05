German PV equipment manufacturer to team with Kiel University to develop scalable production of silicon anodes to boost lithium-ion battery performance.

RENA Technologies, a German supplier of wet chemical processing equipment for the solar industry, has teamed with the Christian Albrecht University in Kiel (CAU) to develop a new manufacturing process for silicon anodes in lithium-ion batteries that leans on the similar inline techniques employed by RENA in the solar industry.

Boasting vast experience in developing machinery for the processing of solar cells, RENA turned its attention and expertise to the growing storage industry, specifically in the development of silicon anodes that can be used to boost the efficacy and performance of lithium-ion batteries, which are the most commonly used chemistries in stationary storage applications.

Working alongside CAU experts, RENA and the team discovered that silicon is able to handle a greater number of ...

