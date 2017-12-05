Puration Inc.: Puration To Add $7 Billion California Legal Recreational Marijuana Market To $8 Billion Canadian Legal Recreational Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2017 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced the company has a business agreement in the works that would open up California's legal recreational marijuana market for Puration's extraction services. Legal recreation marijuana sales start in California in less than a month on January 1, 2018. Management is intent on putting Puration in the middle of the largest legal recreation marijuana market opportunities available. The company recently announced plans to have a cannabis infused beverage ready to launch in Canada in conjunction with the nationwide legalization of recreational marijuana expected in Canada in July of 2018. Deloitte estimates the market for legal marijuana in Canada could reach $8 billion. Fortune reports that the legal marijuana market in California could reach $7 billion.

Puration has licensed a patented process for extracting cannabinoids from the cannabis plant. The company is in negotiations to open an extraction facility in California in partnership with an operator located in California.

Today the company produces and markets a CBD Infused Sports Water. Puration introduced EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water earlier this year in March at Arnold Schwarzenegger's Annual Arnold Sports Festival (formerly the Arnold Classic) in Columbus, Ohio. The Arnold is host to more athletes than the Olympics with over 70 sporting events and over 18,000 athletes. EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water was featured in September at Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness and Performance Expo In Las Vegas. EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water is also now on shelves at Drug Emporium. The company recently announced adding Strawberry Kiwi and Lemon Lime flavors to its EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water. EVERx has become a leading brand name in the CBD infused marketplace and one of the only CBD infused products in the sports nutrition marketplace.

