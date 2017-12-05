Year-Over-Year Growth; Fresh Financial, Technical and Legal Hires; New Operational Bases in San Francisco, Sydney, and Lithuania

Revel Systems, a feature-rich Point of Sale and complete business management platform, today announced 76% year-over-year growth, including a series of initiatives that strengthened the company's global business operations in 2017. The executive team has been boosted with the appointments of Dan Madden to CFO, Erick Kobres to CTO, and Christiana Khostovan to General Counsel. Revel also added Mike Miller as VP of Sales and Josh Schultz as VP of Revel Advantage and Channel Sales. In addition, the company moved its San Francisco headquarters into a larger and more centralized office location, shifted its APAC headquarters to a sustainable and historically significant location in Sydney, greatly expanded and upgraded its Lithuania office, and announced the opening of a new Atlanta-based technology center for the organization.

From quick service, to table service to retail, Revel's platform is in more locations than ever as evidenced by the 76% year-over-year growth in monthly hosting. Revel also works with a number of third-party solution providers to complement its business platform, improve efficiencies, and increase customer revenue. In 2017, the company significantly expanded the number of integration partners in its network bringing the total number to 97. New partners onboarded this year include LevelUp, LoyaltyPlant Como, DSYNC, and Dragontail Algo System.

Revel's CTO Erick Kobres has 27 years of experience in the Consumer Transaction Technology space. Throughout his career, Erick has been a serial innovator and has a portfolio of 38 published and granted US and international related patents. He started his career developing back-of-house and POS applications for the convenience/petroleum space using the first generation of Intel-based open-systems retail technology. Erick went on to join NCR, supporting a number of consumer verticals and led NCR's global Applied Innovation team, a technology incubator within NCR. Most recently, Erick served 2 years as CTO and Head of Product at Vivonet.

CFO Dan Madden brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience from multinational technology companies. Prior to joining Revel, Dan was the CFO at Cepheid, a leading molecular diagnostics company, and served as the VP Finance and Corporate Controller at Symmetricom, where he led the company's finance, accounting, and investor relations functions.

Christiana Khostovan is the General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Revel Systems bringing extensive legal leadership experience and overseeing all legal matters. She previously served as SVP and Chief Legal Officer for Franklin Templeton Companies, LLC.

"Dan and Erick will take Revel to the next level," said Revel CEO Scott Betts. "We've grown tremendously this year in significant ways and with their support and Christiana's counsel, we anticipate all-round company growth to rapidly continue through 2018."

This year, Revel also moved its San Francisco headquarters to a larger, more centralized office space in San Francisco. The move brings Revel into the heart of San Francisco's technology community in the South of Market (SOMA) neighborhood.

The company also relocated its APAC headquarters in Sydney, to a popular, historically significant building in Australia's financial and economic hub.

In November, operations in Lithuania were shifted to a larger, modernized, eco-friendly building in one of Lithuania's up-and-coming technology-focused neighborhoods. The new building is designed to be Revel's European operational center of excellence and will house staff in the fulfillment, support, engineering, billing, and quality assurance departments.

Revel's growth is reflected in other areas of the business as well: Attracting record attendees at the company's annual customer conference, Revelry, doubling year-over-year registration in 2017 to more than 500. In response to user demand, this year's event offered 22 unique content sessions, boosting content for attendees compared to just 12 tracks in 2016.

