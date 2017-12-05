

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two prominent Republicans say a victory for sex scandal tainted party candidate Roy Moore in Alabama Senate Special election is not good for neither the party nor the country.



Former GOP Presidential nominee Mitt Romney and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) spoke against Moore just hours after President Donald Trump fully endorsed the Republican candidate, who is accused of preying on teenagers.



Romney said on Twitter Monday that Roy Moore in the US Senate would be a stain on the GOP and on the nation. 'Leigh Corfman and other victims are courageous heroes. No vote, no majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity,' according to him.



Flake came in support of Mitt Romney's view about the controversial former Alabama Supreme Court judge. 'A Roy Moore victory is no victory for the GOP and the nation,' the retiring senator from Arizona tweeted.



According to Flake,who is a frequent critic of Trump, the President has made a big mistake by supporting Moore.



He already pledged support for Moore's rival candidate, the Democratic nominee Doug Jones, whom Trump called a 'Liberal Puppet' of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and senior Senator Chuck Schumer.



Five women have accused Moore of making romantic or sexual advances on them when they were teenagers, in the 1970s. But, he denied the allegations.



Last month, the president had said he doubted the stories presented by Moore's accusers and questioned why things said to have happened 40 years ago were emerging now, just weeks before the election.



The White House said the President spoke with Moore from Air Force One about the state of the race in Alabama and to offer his endorsement. 'The President would much rather have someone in the Senate who supported his agenda as opposed to someone who did not,' Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters en route Washington, D.C.



Following Trump's endorsement, Politico reported quoting a senior official with the Republican National Committee that it would reinvest in Alabama race.



Trump has an election campaign rally planned later this week in Florida, it quoted his Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah as saying.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX