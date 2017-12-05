Space 48 Acquires Meanbee, Forming an Ecommerce Agency Powerhouse

MANCHESTER, England, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The ecommerce agency, Space 48, based in Manchester, United Kingdom have officially acquired Meanbee in Bath, to form an ecommerce agency powerhouse.

Meanbee is a highly-successful and technically strong Magento agency. The acquisition of Meanbee by Space 48, makes the company one of the leading ecommerce agencies in the UK.

The acquisition broadens the agency's service offering, enabling ecommerce teams to tap into a vastly diverse mix of skills and services and in multiple locations in the UK, with Space 48 now adding a Bath office to the already established Manchester and London locations.

Jon Woodall, CEO and co-founder of Space 48 said: "We will continue to bring together the best people in ecommerce, to provide the best possible service, experience and culture for our customers today, and our new customers of tomorrow. This acquisition and partnership with Meanbee takes us one step closer to achieving this."

About Space 48

Founded in 2008, Space 48 is one of the UK's leading ecommerce agencies for online retailers that are looking for fast growth or international expansion.

Space 48 build award winning ecommerce websites and deliver ecommerce strategy for customers like Charlotte Tilbury, Better Bathrooms and Oak Furniture Land.

Discover more at www.Space48.com





Media contacts

All enquiries for comment or otherwise, are to be made to:

Farooq Ansari

Commercial Director

Farooq@space48.com

+44(0)161-710-3740