The share capital of IR Højrente A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 7 December 2017 in the ISIN below.



IR Højrente A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).



ISIN: DK0060642130 --------------------------------------------------- Name: IR Højrente A/S --------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 9,697 shares (DKK 9,697,000) --------------------------------------------------- Change: 229 shares (DKK 229,000) --------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 9,926 shares (DKK 9,926,000) --------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 13,641 --------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1,000 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: IRAHOJ --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 131552 ---------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



