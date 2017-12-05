GRUPO MASMOVIL: MASMOVIL reaches 10 million households in Spain with its fiber offer

The company now covers all of the Spanish provinces.



Madrid, December 5th, 2017. - MASMOVIL Group (MAS.MC) has reached 10 million households in Spain where the Company can commercialize the most attractive fiber optic convergent offer of the Spanish market, throughout its brands: Yoigo, MASMOVIL and Pepephone.

Following the recent deployments of the company, MASMOVIL's own fiber network reaches 1.6 million households. Thanks to the agreement with Orange, MASMOVIL adds more than 8.5 million households.

In fact, the Company achieves the objective of covering with its fiber optic network 10 million households in Spain in 2017.

"We continue to fulfill our commitment to invest in high-speed networks and we have already exceeded 10 million households with fiber network. In addition, we are quick to respond to market needs and we have already launched 1 Gbps fiber offer for our customers", said Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MASMOVIL.

The new households in which MASMOVIL will be able to commercialize its fiber offer are located in: Alicante, Asturias, Badajoz, Barcelona, Cordoba, A Coruña, Guipuzcoa, Madrid, Malaga, Navarra, Pontevedra, Sevilla, Valencia, Valladolid, Vizcaya and Zaragoza.

With this new coverage extension, MASMOVIL covers all of the Spanish provinces with its fiber optic offer.

About MASMOVIL Group (MAS.MC)

MASMOVIL Group is the fourth largest converging telecommunications operator in Spain that provides fixed, mobile and broadband Internet services for residential, business and Wholesale, through its main brands: Yoigo, Pepephone, MÁSMÓVIL and Llamaya.

The group relies on a fiber/ADSL network for broadband and 3G and 4G network for mobile telephony. At present, it has 10 million marketable fiber homes and reaches 18 million homes with ADSL. The companies' 4G mobile network covers 85% of the Spanish population. The Group had more than 5 million customers in Spain at the end of the third quarter 2017.

