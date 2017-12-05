Global Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Report 2017: 2015-2016 Data & Projections to 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market will Grow from $97.9 Billion in 2016 to $123.7 Billion by 2020 with a CAGR of 6.0%

This research report categorizes the plastics packaging film and sheet manufacturing market by type. Product type include PE, BOPP, and BOPET.

Report Includes

94 data tables

An overview of the market for plastic packaging film and sheet manufacturing

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020

Analyses of the market by segment and by region

Insight into plastic packaging film and sheet manufacturing trends and strategies

Discussion of key mergers and acquisitions in the market

Descriptions of market dynamics, including drivers and restraints

A look into the competitive landscape of the market as well as profiles of major players

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Characteristics



4: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth

Forecast Market Growth

5: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Trends and Strategies

Consolidation Of Market

Investment In Developing Economies

Recycling And Waste Management

Specialty Products For End-Use Industries

6: PESTLE Analysis

7: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Global Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market, 2016, By Segment

Global Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market, 2012 - 2020, Historic and Forecast, By Segment

Polyethylene (PE)

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET)

8: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Regional And Country Analysis

9: Global Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

10: Asia-Pacific Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market

11: Asia-Pacific Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

12: Western Europe Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market

13: Western Europe Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

14: Eastern Europe Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market

15: Eastern Europe Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

16: North America Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market

17: North America Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

18: South America Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market

19: South America Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

20: Middle East Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market

21: Africa Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market

22: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape

23: Key Mergers and Acquisitions In Plastics Packaging Film And Sheet Manufacturing Market

DOW Chemical Merged With DuPont

Berry Plastics Group Inc. Acquired, AEP Industries Inc.

Jindal Poly Films Acquired Apeldoorn Flexible Packaging B.V. (AFP)

Huhtamaki Oyj Acquired Positive Packaging Industries Limited

Bemis Company Inc. Acquired SteriPack Group's Packaging Operations

RPC Group buys British Polythene industries (BPI)

Egeria Acquired Clondalkin Group

24: Plastics Packaging Film And Sheet Market Customer Information

Packaging Industries Are On A Road To Sustainable Future

No More Plastic Packaging In Supermarkets?

Only A Negligible Volume Of Plastic Film Products Are Recycled

No Cuts In Packaging Costs

Significant Number Of Companies Considering Automating Roles After Brexit Gap

Plastic Container Is The Undisputed Preference For Shoppers

25: Appendix:

NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

26: References

