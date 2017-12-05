Global Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Report 2017: 2015-2016 Data & Projections to 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market will Grow from $97.9 Billion in 2016 to $123.7 Billion by 2020 with a CAGR of 6.0%
This research report categorizes the plastics packaging film and sheet manufacturing market by type. Product type include PE, BOPP, and BOPET.
Report Includes
- 94 data tables
- An overview of the market for plastic packaging film and sheet manufacturing
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020
- Analyses of the market by segment and by region
- Insight into plastic packaging film and sheet manufacturing trends and strategies
- Discussion of key mergers and acquisitions in the market
- Descriptions of market dynamics, including drivers and restraints
- A look into the competitive landscape of the market as well as profiles of major players
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Characteristics
4: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Size and Growth
- Historic Market Growth
- Forecast Market Growth
5: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Trends and Strategies
- Consolidation Of Market
- Investment In Developing Economies
- Recycling And Waste Management
- Specialty Products For End-Use Industries
6: PESTLE Analysis
7: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Segmentation
- Global Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market, 2016, By Segment
- Global Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market, 2012 - 2020, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)
- Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET)
8: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Regional And Country Analysis
9: Global Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
10: Asia-Pacific Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market
11: Asia-Pacific Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
12: Western Europe Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market
13: Western Europe Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
14: Eastern Europe Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market
15: Eastern Europe Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
16: North America Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market
17: North America Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
18: South America Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market
19: South America Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
20: Middle East Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market
21: Africa Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market
22: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape
23: Key Mergers and Acquisitions In Plastics Packaging Film And Sheet Manufacturing Market
- DOW Chemical Merged With DuPont
- Berry Plastics Group Inc. Acquired, AEP Industries Inc.
- Jindal Poly Films Acquired Apeldoorn Flexible Packaging B.V. (AFP)
- Huhtamaki Oyj Acquired Positive Packaging Industries Limited
- Bemis Company Inc. Acquired SteriPack Group's Packaging Operations
- RPC Group buys British Polythene industries (BPI)
- Egeria Acquired Clondalkin Group
24: Plastics Packaging Film And Sheet Market Customer Information
- Packaging Industries Are On A Road To Sustainable Future
- No More Plastic Packaging In Supermarkets?
- Only A Negligible Volume Of Plastic Film Products Are Recycled
- No Cuts In Packaging Costs
- Significant Number Of Companies Considering Automating Roles After Brexit Gap
- Plastic Container Is The Undisputed Preference For Shoppers
25: Appendix:
- NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
26: References
Companies Mentioned
- AEP Industries Inc.
- Apeldoorn Flexible Packaging B.V. (AFP)
- Bemis Company Inc.
- Berry Plastics Group Inc.
- British Polythene industries (BPI)
- Clondalkin Group
- DOW Chemical
- DuPont
- Egeria
- Huhtamaki OYJ
- Jindal Poly Films
- Positive Packaging Industries Limited
- RPC Group
- SteriPack Group's Packaging Operations
