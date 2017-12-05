sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 05.12.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.12.2017 | 15:16
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Report 2017: 2015-2016 Data & Projections to 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market will Grow from $97.9 Billion in 2016 to $123.7 Billion by 2020 with a CAGR of 6.0%

This research report categorizes the plastics packaging film and sheet manufacturing market by type. Product type include PE, BOPP, and BOPET.

Report Includes

  • 94 data tables
  • An overview of the market for plastic packaging film and sheet manufacturing
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020
  • Analyses of the market by segment and by region
  • Insight into plastic packaging film and sheet manufacturing trends and strategies
  • Discussion of key mergers and acquisitions in the market
  • Descriptions of market dynamics, including drivers and restraints
  • A look into the competitive landscape of the market as well as profiles of major players

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Characteristics

4: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Size and Growth

  • Historic Market Growth
  • Forecast Market Growth

5: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Trends and Strategies

  • Consolidation Of Market
  • Investment In Developing Economies
  • Recycling And Waste Management
  • Specialty Products For End-Use Industries

6: PESTLE Analysis

7: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Segmentation

  • Global Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market, 2016, By Segment
  • Global Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market, 2012 - 2020, Historic and Forecast, By Segment
  • Polyethylene (PE)
  • Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)
  • Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET)

8: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Regional And Country Analysis

9: Global Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

10: Asia-Pacific Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market

11: Asia-Pacific Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

12: Western Europe Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market

13: Western Europe Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

14: Eastern Europe Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market

15: Eastern Europe Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

16: North America Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market

17: North America Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

18: South America Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market

19: South America Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

20: Middle East Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market

21: Africa Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market

22: Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape

23: Key Mergers and Acquisitions In Plastics Packaging Film And Sheet Manufacturing Market

  • DOW Chemical Merged With DuPont
  • Berry Plastics Group Inc. Acquired, AEP Industries Inc.
  • Jindal Poly Films Acquired Apeldoorn Flexible Packaging B.V. (AFP)
  • Huhtamaki Oyj Acquired Positive Packaging Industries Limited
  • Bemis Company Inc. Acquired SteriPack Group's Packaging Operations
  • RPC Group buys British Polythene industries (BPI)
  • Egeria Acquired Clondalkin Group

24: Plastics Packaging Film And Sheet Market Customer Information

  • Packaging Industries Are On A Road To Sustainable Future
  • No More Plastic Packaging In Supermarkets?
  • Only A Negligible Volume Of Plastic Film Products Are Recycled
  • No Cuts In Packaging Costs
  • Significant Number Of Companies Considering Automating Roles After Brexit Gap
  • Plastic Container Is The Undisputed Preference For Shoppers

25: Appendix:

  • NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations

26: References

Companies Mentioned

  • AEP Industries Inc.
  • Apeldoorn Flexible Packaging B.V. (AFP)
  • Bemis Company Inc.
  • Berry Plastics Group Inc.
  • British Polythene industries (BPI)
  • Clondalkin Group
  • DOW Chemical
  • DuPont
  • Egeria
  • Huhtamaki OYJ
  • Jindal Poly Films
  • Positive Packaging Industries Limited
  • RPC Group
  • SteriPack Group's Packaging Operations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kl6g4z/plastics

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire