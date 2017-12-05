The Faction Collective Releases New Prime Series Ski Collection Reinforced by TeXtreme

BORAS, Sweden, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Swiss-based Faction Skis has teamed with world-renowned freeride skier and mountaineer Sam Anthamatten to create a new Prime Series ski collection reinforced with TeXtremetechnology. The Prime Series is the result of decades of material testing and innovations to create a true high performance, lightweight, big mountain ski.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/614883/TeXtreme_Faction_Skis.jpg )



Faction and Anthamatten set out to create a ski without compromise and the Prime 4.0 was born. Weighing only 1740g each, the use of a hybrid balsa/ flax core and three layers of TeXtremeallow the Prime Series to conquer technical ascents and descents without concession. The Prime 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 models round out the new all-mountain touring series.

"We're so proud of these skis, where you can feel that we didn't make any compromises. The Prime Series skis are light, stable, nimble and yet powerful. It's a ski that can perform in all conditions. We teamed up with TeXtreme to optimize our skis so that they would be exactly as we wanted them to be - a high-tech, almost impossibly perfect, balanced ski." says Patrik Sannes, Product Engineer at Faction Collective.

TeXtreme Technology is based on spreading tows (yarns) into very thin tapes and then weaving these tapes together to create ultralight and ultrathin woven fabrics which take advantage of proven thin ply theory to improve impact performance while reducing weight when compared to conventional woven carbon fiber fabrics.



Sannes continues, "We use TeXtremein a bias orientation to achieve extreme torsional stiffness. By using TeXtremeas layers within our ski's laminate, we place TeXtremeat varying angles and axes, thereby spreading stability and stiffness across the whole width and length of the ski."



Alongside the use of TeXtreme in skis, TeXtremecan be found in Formula 1, America's Cup, NASCAR, Le Mans, Indy Car, ice hockey, golf, bicycles, tennis, surf boards, table tennis, rowing shells, canoes, skis, snowboards, and various industrial and advanced aerospace applications.

About Faction Ski

Faction was born in 2006 in Verbier, Switzerland and is now one of the fastest growing ski brands in the world, with offices in Verbier, London and Breckenridge, Colorado. Combining technical knowledge and forward-thinking design techniques, together with a desire to experiment, we have built a reputation for innovation within the snowsports industry. Our products, team and video content all reflect who we are: a group of skilled people with a shared love of skiing and the communities across the world that bring it together. www.factionskis.com

About TeXtreme

TeXtreme, the market leader in advanced carbon reinforcement technology, is the ultimate choice for making advanced ultra-light composites products with superior mechanical performance and surface smoothness.

TeXtremeTechnology is flexible and tow-size independent which enables the development of optimized reinforcement solutions which are tailor-made for specific needs of the application. Manufacturers of advanced aero, industrial and sports products have consistently found that using TeXtremeSpread Tow carbon fabrics and UD tapes have enabled them to produce composite parts which are 20-30% lighter with improved mechanical properties and superior surface smoothness.

TeXtremeis a registered trademark owned by Oxeon AB