The Grand Library - a BI Enabled Market Research Platform, is set to Address Changing Customer Expectations

Grand View Research Inc., has recently introduced, a BI enabled intuitive market research database, the Grand Library. The design of the platform is an outcome of multiple customer expectation surveys. The objective of the survey was derived from the following observations.

A google search on the market of one's interest will render multiple results advertising holistic and in-depth market research reports. Reports that are available off-the-shelf and are designed to cater a syndicate, ranging from manufacturers to investment bankers.

Although a syndicated market research report, is a good introduction to a business space, it mostly is not an answer to one's business problems. Over the years, the business of market research has transformed into customizations and due diligence based studies. While the syndicated studies are still the bestsellers, the market is slowly, but firmly moving towards personalization.

Constant interactions with clients and Grand View's business intuitions have suggested that syndicated market research reports may eventually be replaced by market research databases. A client now either wants a customized report/study or needs access to a wide array of data points which can be used to create one such study on his/her own.

The Grand Library is an attempt at moving forward in the field of market research. Apart from it being a knowledge store encompassing a comprehensive amount of information on market spaces and associated micro and macro factors, it is a one-of-its-kind platform for direct and real-time customizations.

The clients will have direct communication channels established with research analysts. Customized data sets will be presented in a flexible and editable BI enabled platform, with PDF, XLS and PPT download options. The platform is extremely cost-effective, with a complete access priced at that of a syndicated report. All customizations are free with a standard purchase and are delivered on a mobile cloud-enabled platform.

To request a free fourteen day trial, please visit https://www.grandviewresearch.com/grand-library;

About the Author

Swayam Dash is the Managing Director at Grand View Research Inc. He is one of the founding members of Grand View Research Inc. and has an extensive understanding of the business of market research. Swayam holds a Master's degree in management, and has more than 6 years of experience, in management roles. He has an eclectic approach to doing business and firmly believes in delivering positive customer experiences.

Connect on LinkedIn with Swayam Dash, MD, Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

