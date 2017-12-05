Carl Data Solutions Signs Letter of Intent for Solid Waste Management Pilot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE:CRL, FSE:7C5, OTC:CDTAF) ("Carl Data") continues its expansion into the solid waste management sector of the Industrial IoT (IIoT) and has signed a Letter of Intent for an upcoming pilot project. Globally, the market for waste management is expected to grow to around $562 billion USD by 2020. In cooperation with Peak Disposal Services Inc. ("Peak Disposal"), Carl Data is developing an industrial-grade solid waste management monitoring system.

Peak Disposal manages hundreds of containers for the booming local construction and movie industries. Currently, there are no monitoring systems durable enough to survive the rough treatment common on these work sites. Peak Disposal has as many as 140 containers that would benefit from this system and expects to implement the Carl Data's system once it is successfully tested. Alan Ligumsky, co-owner at Peak Disposal, commented. "I am excited to see how this project works out. It will be interesting to see how we can use this technology to automate our system and gather data on what we are doing to increase operational efficiency."

The industrial-grade monitoring system will consist of state-of-the-art fill level laser sensors embedded with wireless communications devices. Data is then transmitted into Carl Data's cloud-storage allowing Peak Disposal to view current and historical waste levels.

Customized fill level reporting, alarms, and other parameters can be set for each bin independently on a dedicated, user-friendly, browser-based web interface. By analyzing data trends, location-based fill level forecasting and similar advance predictions will be possible to save the company money and time.

Kevin Marsh, Carl Data's VP of Business Development, commented, "In North America and around the world, solid waste management has become a huge concern.The development and launch of this new service allows us to enter a new vertical in need of environmental IIoT monitoring solutions. We are sure Peak Disposal will see a huge increase in overall efficiency when our system is deployed and look forward to rolling out this monitoring system to other companies with similar needs."

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, reporting, and predictive analysis tools.

Carl Data continues to develop applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) to provide scalability for municipalities, utilities and other industrial verticals. These data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found athttp://www.CarlSolutions.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston

President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that globally, the market for waste management is expected to grow to around $562 billion USD by 2020; Peak Disposal's 140 containers would benefit from Carl Data's industrial-grade solid waste management monitoring system and Peak Disposal expects to implement Carl Data's system if it performs as expected; by analyzing data trends, location-based fill level forecasting and similar advance predictions will be possible to save the company money and time; and Carl Data is sure Peak Disposal will see a huge increase in overall efficiency when its system is deployed and looks forward to rolling out this monitoring system to other companies with similar needs.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including, without limitation, risks with respect to: that Carl Data's system may not achieve the expected results, the ability of the Company to establish a market for its services; competitive conditions in the industry; general economic conditions in Canada and globally; the inability to secure additional financing; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; potential delays or changes in plans with respect to deployment of services or capital expenditures; possibility that government policies or laws may change; technological change; risks related to the Company's competition; the Company's not adequately protecting its intellectual property; interruption or failure of information technology systems; and regulatory risks relating to the Company's business, financings and strategic acquisitions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Kimberly Bruce, Corporate Communications, Carl Data Solutions Inc., Telephone: +1-778-379-0275, Email: kimberly@carlsolutions.com