Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article covering the recent partnership between Ehave Inc. (OTCQB: EHVVF) and MedReleaf Corp. (TSX: LEAF), one of Canada's most prominent licensed producers. The two companies have joined together to introduce Ehave's proven and effective patient management software platform to the medical marijuana industry in Canada.

There are more than 200,000 registered patients in Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) program. These patients have been purchasing roughly 2,000 kilograms of dried marijuana and the same amount of cannabis oil each month to treat a wide range of symptoms. Deloitte analysts believe that the country's cannabis industry will continue to grow to upwards of $22.6 billion over the coming years.

Complex Processes

Most people are familiar with the process of obtaining traditional medical treatments: You visit a doctor's office, receive a consultation, and leave with a prescription. While medical cannabis is legal in Canada, registering as a patient and receiving good treatment is difficult.

Patients must first consult with a healthcare professional to see if they qualify for medical cannabis (assuming that physician is comfortable prescribing it). Next, the healthcare professional must submit an authorization form to Health Canada to register the patient. And finally, the patients must choose a licensed producer of medical cannabis where they will receive mail order product on a regular basis.

After the patient is enrolled, many healthcare professionals find it difficult to follow-up and ensure that the patient is on the right treatment plan. The medical cannabis industry doesn't have the luxury of numerous clinical studies demonstrating the right dosing and delivery methods, which means that physicians must rely on their own expertise. The lack of standardization among licensed producers also means that results may vary.

MedReleaf Agreement

The upshot is that many companies are working on solutions to make this process a lot easier, including Ehave Inc. (OTCQB: EHVVF) and MedReleaf Corp. (TSX: LEAF), one of Canada's most prominent licensed producers.

Ehave is a provider of patient management, diagnosis, and treatment technologies for the mental healthcare community. Its informatics platform facilitates objective, data-driven decision making while keeping patients informed and engaged throughout their mental health journey. While its initial focus was on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children, it has recently moved into the medical cannabis industry.

Ehave launched a robust digital patient intake system in collaboration with MedReleaf Corp. - a licensed producer of medical cannabis - back in November. Under the terms of the deal, Ehave's technology will be integrated with MedReleaf's patient and physician dashboard that is used to establish baseline patient assessments and track patient-reported symptoms by incorporating a broad panel of clinically-validated surveys into a single digital portal.

"We're pleased to advance our flagship collaboration with MedReleaf and launch this first product offering for the investigation of cannabis-based therapies," said Ehave Inc. CEO Preteek Dwivedi. "Our core data management technology allows us to incorporate and centralize any number of validated or novel patient assessments and surveys into various formats … [providing] a pathway to clinical validation for emerging treatment modalities."

